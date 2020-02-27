Barcelona’s chances of winning Champions League are completely written off by Arsene Wenger

Barcelona could only draw with Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo with former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger dismissing them as potential Champions League winners

Barcelona battled to a draw against Napoli in Italy but their Champions League hopes have been dismissed by Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman lost his only European Cup final against the Catalans in 2006 but has claimed they will not be winners of this year’s competition.

Antoine Griezmann’s second-half strike cancelled out Dries Mertens’ opener but does put the Spaniards in the driving seat ahead of the return leg at the Nou Camp.

It was another case of a result masking an underwhelming performance however and Wenger pinpointed two areas in particular where Barcelona are now short.

His Arsenal side were regularly on the receiving end of the Catalans’ brilliance when they dominated the midfield and had a constant threat from out wide – two things he feels they are now lacking.

“I would agree (that they aren’t good enough to win it),” he said on Bein Sports .

“This Barcelona side on average since the start of the season has similar numbers to Napoli. They average 13 shots on goal in the league, but they also concede 13 shots.

“I knew Barcelona when they had 27 shots on goal and they conceded 2!

“They win the ball back less quicker, they sit back more, they are more open from midfield, they have no goalscorer from midfield.

“Something they have lost is on the flanks – their fullbacks no longer create enough chances.”

Barcelona’s position at the top of La Liga has covered up a host of issues that forced the club to make a change in the dugout and make peace between chief Eric Abidal and Lionel Messi.

Ernesto Valverde was replaced by Quique Setien and Abidal claimed certain players were not happy with his methods – something Messi took issue with when he called out the Frenchman on social media and asked him to name names.