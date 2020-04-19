Barcelos and Guimarães at higher risk of covid spread, says study

The epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health of this Sunday points to 2,474 confirmed cases in Minho, 77 more than the day before.

The numbers correspond to the data collected until 24:00 yesterday and include the data included in the SINAVE platform, which may default by 15%.

Braga, with 848 (+17 than yesterday) confirmed cases, Guimarães with 398 (+10) and Famalicão with 270 (+11) are the municipalities in the Minho region most affected by the pandemic.

The municipality of Barcelos rises to 174 (+12) cases, Viana do Castelo records 128 (+1), Vila Verde rises to 127 (+10), Arcos de Valdevez rises to 51 (+2), Fafe rises to 61 (+ 4), Póvoa de Lanhoso keeps 33, Esposende goes up to 34 (+2), Amares goes up to 34 (+1), Monção keeps up 54, Vizela goes up to 53 (+1), Melgaço counts with 32 (+1), Ponte de Lima keeps 22, Vieira do Minho goes up to 25 (+1), Caminha goes up to 13 (+1), Cabeceiras de Basto goes up to 12 (+1), Celorico de Basto keeps 13, Terras de Bouro keeps 8, Valença keeps 7, Paredes de Coura rises to 7 (+1), Cerveira keeps 6 and Ponte da Barca rises to 5 (+1).

All municipalities in Minho already have cases registered in the bulletin.

Portugal with 714 dead and more than 20,000 infected

Today Portugal records 714 deaths associated with covid-19, 27 more than on Saturday, and 20,206 infected (more 521), indicates the epidemiological bulletin released today by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

Comparing with Saturday’s data, which recorded 687 deaths, today there was a percentage increase of 3.9 percent.

Regarding the number of confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus, DGS data show that there are 521 more cases than on Saturday, representing an increase of 2.6%.

The North region is the one with the highest number of deaths (409), followed by the Center (164), the region of Lisbon and the Tagus Valley (126), the Algarve (10) and the Azores (5), says the report of the epidemiological situation, with data updated until midnight on Saturday.

Of the registered deaths, 470 were over 80 years old, 151 were between 70 and 79 years old, 65 between 60 and 69 years old, 20 between 50 and 59 and eight between 40 and 49 years old.

Of the total number of infected people, the vast majority are recovering at home, totaling 18,963, 531 more than on Saturday (+ 2.9%).

The data indicate that 1,243 are hospitalized, 10 less than on Saturday (-0.8%), and 224 are in Intensive Care Units, minus four, which represents a decrease of 1.8%.

DGS data state that the municipality of Porto is the one with the highest number of cases of coronavirus infection (1,059), followed by Lisbon (1,038 cases), Vila Nova de Gaia (1035), Matosinhos (875), Braga ( 848), Gondomar (834), Maia (744), Valongo (585), Ovar (511), Sintra (493) and Coimbra with 355 cases.

Since January 1, 187,604 suspected cases have been recorded, of which 4,959 are awaiting test results.

There are 162,439 cases in which the test results were negative, says DGS, adding that the number of recovered patients remains today at 610.

The North region continues to register the highest number of infections, totaling 12,148, 386 more than the previous day, followed by the region of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, with 4,500 (more 62), of the Center region, with 2,863 (more 60), the Algarve with 310 (plus four) and the Alentejo with 158 cases, the same number as Saturday.

The Azores recorded 106 cases of covid-19, two more than on Saturday and Madeira 61, seven more.

The DGS also records 27,947 contacts under surveillance by the health authorities, 2,491 more than on Saturday.

Of the total infected, 11,977 are women and 8,229 men.

The age group most affected by the disease is from 50 to 59 years old (3,510), followed by the age group from 40 to 49 years old (3,473), and of people over 80 years old, in which there are 3,082 cases.

There are also 2,831 patients aged between 30 and 39 years old, 2,444 between 60 and 69 years old, 2,149 between 20 and 29 years old and 1,826 aged between 70 and 79 years old.

The DGS also records 345 cases of children up to nine years old and 536 of young people aged between 10 and 19 years old.

According to the report of the Directorate-General for Health, 171 cases result from the importation of the virus from Spain, 130 from France, 82 from the United Kingdom, 46 from the United Arab Emirates, 45 from Switzerland, 32 from Andorra, 29 from Italy, 30 from Brazil , 24 from the United States, 19 from the Netherlands, 18 from Argentina, 15 from Australia and 10 from Germany, in addition to several other cases spread over dozens of other countries.

According to the bulletin, 52% of patients positive for the new coronavirus have cough symptoms, 38% fever, 27% muscle pain, 25% headache, 21% general weakness and 16% breathing difficulty. This information refers to 85% of confirmed cases.