Barclays has confirmed coronavirus case in London…

LONDON, March 11 – A Barclays employee has tested positive for coronavirus in its 5 North Colonnade office in London’s Canary Wharf financial district, according to an email to staff seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

An employee on the ninth floor of the building which mainly houses Barclays investment bank workers tested positive for the disease, the bank said.

The bank has told colleagues who sit near the affected person to self-quarantine but is keeping the building and the floor open, the memo said.

Barclays could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman)