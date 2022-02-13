Baristas, designer underwear, and snacks help athletes gain an advantage during the Winter Olympics.

Team benefits at the Winter Olympics include baristas, designer underwear, and snacks.

Off-piste competition at the Winter Olympics is just as fierce, from Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand to private chefs and baristas.

The battle for gold is at the heart of any Olympic Games.

Away from the ski slopes and curling rinks of Beijing’s Winter Games, however, another battle is raging – and it’s becoming just as competitive: the benefits war.

Every year, athletes flaunt their freebies from their sponsors: expensive gadgets and high-end gear, and this year has been no exception.

The US team has been flaunting their Ralph Lauren and Kim Kardashian’s Skims clothing on social media.

The Ben Sherman duffle coat and Chelsea boots combo worn by Team GB at the opening ceremony were the talk of the night on China’s Weibo site, with users gushing about how stylish they looked and even asking the British embassy for a competition to win the kit.

However, clothing is only the beginning.

Due to its own performance-enhancing substance, caffeine, Team Australia has made itself the envy of other teams.

It has brought in its own barista to provide cappuccino service at all hours of the day and night.

“After being here for the past two months with sub-par coffee, it’s just amazing, I feel so happy about it,” Jessica Yeaton, one of Australia’s skiers, said.

“The purpose of the barista was it’s a tried and true assistance for high performance,” said Geoff Lipshut, the team’s CEO.

We had the barista in Tokyo, and the team performed admirably, so it seemed like a no-brainer to do it again.”

To make sure that the athletes have healthy meals, the South Koreans have flown in 14 chefs and nutritionists, as well as a makeshift kitchen near the athletes’ village.

Since the 2008 Games in Beijing, the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee has brought its own chefs.

This may lead one to believe that China’s facilities and food are subpar.

We saw glimpses of the high-tech Olympic villages and media center at the start of the games, complete with QR-operated sleep cabins, KFC and Pizza Hut fast-food outlets, a free hair and nail salon, and meals cooked and delivered by robot.

A cocktail created by could be enjoyed by anyone in need of a nightcap.

