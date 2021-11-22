BARKING MAD Bloke claims to have been stalked by a ‘dog man’ monster in the Australian bush… and has photographic evidence to prove it.

A MAN claims to have been stalked by a terrifying “dog man” monster in the Australian outback, and claims to have “proof.”

The fisherman, identified only as John, claims he was “petrified for a month” after two separate encounters with the alleged “half-dog, half-human creature.”

The Australian claimed he was “followed” by a “dog man” and “thought he was going to be killed” while speaking on the Believe: paranormal andamp; UFO Podcast.

The first incident, according to John, happened while he was fishing from his kayak on Boxing Day last year.

“Every time I took a stroke with the paddle of my kayak, whatever this thing was, it took a stride for each paddle I was taking,” he explained.

“I came to a halt, and the sound in the bush also came to a halt, which I found strange.”

“So I resumed paddling, and sure enough, this thing took a step as soon as I started paddling every stroke.”

“So whatever it was, it wasn’t a coincidence or anything that this thing was following me.

“It was more of a stalk,” says the narrator.

John snapped a photo and claims to have captured the “dog man” on camera.

“The creature, what I think it is – I’ve spoken to a few people – and I reckon it’s a Dog Man,” he added.

“I couldn’t go back to the area to check it out by myself after that; I was terrified for about a month.”

“I was dreaming about the creature and waking up in the middle of the night.”

Despite being “terrified,” John returned to the bush for another fishing trip, where he claims he heard a “little bang” followed by the sound of someone – or something – running.

“It was smashing trees out of the way while it was running,” he added.

“You couldn’t see what the bush was like because it was so thick, so I’m not sure if they were breaking or it was hitting them.”

The “dog man” then began to “roar,” according to John, who spent 10 minutes trying to get back to the safety of his car.

He explained, “I’d never heard anything like it in my life.”

“It would roar, then take a breath in, but the breath was actually louder than the roar.”

“This creature had just advanced to a new level, and it was insane.”

I could hear something in my head…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.