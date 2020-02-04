Barnaby Joyce clashes with Allison Langdon on Today ahead of Nationals leadership challenge

Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Allison Langdon on the Today show during a heated exchange ahead of his challenge for the leadership of the National Party.

Michael McCormack has fended off a challenge from Barnaby Joyce to remain leader of the Nationals, and deputy prime minister, following a party room ballot in Canberra on Tuesday.

Before the vote Ms Langdon took Mr Joyce to task over his dumping as deputy PM and Nationals leader two years ago amid an affair and baby scandal with his staffer Vikki Campion.

‘You said you have spent the past two years reflecting on your faults. What are they and what have you learnt?’ Langdon asked Mr Joyce on Tuesday morning.

Mr Joyce responded he was going to make sure he had a ‘strong team’ and it would be about that team, ‘not about Barnaby’.

Ms Langdon interjected: ‘No, no, but you talked about yourself personally reflecting on your faults. I’m asking you what are those faults and what have you learnt?’

Mr Joyce said he was trying to make himself a better man after spending the past two years reflecting on his mistakes.

‘I’m enthusiastic and sometimes enthusiastic comes too enthusiastic and leaves people behind. You have to make sure first and foremost you are listening to other people and hearing what their concerns are,’ he shot back.

‘Look, I have paid a heavy price and I have had two years to reflect on that and I’m not going to waste those two years. I’m going take that reflection and try and make myself a better man, which we all do.

‘We all make mistakes and I think Australia is the place where, if you make a mistake, they will back you in again as long as you show that you have basically taken your medicine.’

Ms Langdon continued by asking: ‘Barnaby, the problem is your colleagues now need make a decision. A huge call. What they have got right now is useless. But are you worth taking a huge risk for. What if you lose the plot again?’

Mr Joyce responded by claiming he had a ‘very good structure’ around him.

But Michael McCormack fended off the challenge shortly after the interview went to air on Tuesday.

‘It’s a great honour and a privilege to continue to serve as the leader of the National Party,’ Mr McCormack told reporters at Parliament House.

David Littleproud has been elected as deputy leader to replace Bridget McKenzie, who resigned over the sports rorts scandal.

The Nationals will not release the results of either ballot.

‘I want to thank my colleagues for again placing their faith in me,’ Mr McCormack said.

He wants the Nationals to unite after the leadership challenge.

‘We need to unite, we will unite,’ Mr McCormack said.

‘The people of regional Australia come first, not us. We’re sent here to do the job and we will do that.’

Mr McCormack said he shook hands with Mr Joyce after the ballot and is confident the pair will ‘move on and work hard together’.

Asked whether Mr Joyce would challenge again, he said: ‘No, I don’t expect him to. I’ve been endorsed as leader.’

Matt Canavan resigned as resources minister to back Mr Joyce in the ballot.

He will not return to the ministry.

Mr Joyce was leader from February 2016 to February 2018 when he resigned over sexual harassment allegations and a furore over his affair with a staffer.