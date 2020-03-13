Baroness Floella Benjamin to be made a dame at…

Baroness Floella Benjamin is to collect her damehood at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The beloved children’s TV presenter, known to millions of Britons as the host of Play School and Play Away, was recognised for her services to charity in the New Year Honours list.

The Lib Dem life peer will receive her honour from the Prince of Wales at Thursday’s investiture ceremony.

Baroness Benjamin, 70, has dedicated much of her career to campaigning and supports charities including Barnardo’s, Sickle Cell Society and Beating Bowel Cancer.

Her 12-year spell on Play School, the BBC show for youngsters, and time on its sister programme Play Away made her one of the most recognisable children’s TV presenters in the country.

In 2010, she was introduced to the House of Lords and given the full title of Baroness Benjamin, of Beckenham in the County of Kent.

Also on Thursday, former Lord Mayor of London Sir Peter Estlin will collect a knighthood for services to international business, to inclusion and to skills.

Choreographer Stephen Mear will collect a CBE for services to dance, while wildlife filmmaker and presenter Gordon Buchanan is to be awarded an MBE for services to conservation and wildlife film-making.

Other recipients include composer Helen Grime and singer Mike Pender, who will both receive an MBE for services to music.