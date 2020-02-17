Baroness Scotland accuses Boris Johnson of ‘fake news’-style attempt to undermine her

Boris Johnson yesterday suspended Britain’s £4.7million annual grant to the Commonwealth Secretariat after claims of incompetence and cronyism.

But Baroness Scotland, the organisation’s defiant chief, has accused the Prime Minister of a ‘fake news’-style attempt to undermine her and vowed to hold on to her job, it emerged last night.

Lady Scotland, who has been branded ‘Baroness Brazen’ and ‘Baroness Shameless’ for her lavish spending, lashed out at ‘reprehensible’ moves to force her to step down in an address to staff.

The Commonwealth Secretary General dismissed the reports of incompetence and cronyism. She told staff ‘Donald Trump was right about fake news’, adding that she was ‘going nowhere’ and was determined to hold on to her £160,000-a-year post. Although she did not refer to Mr Johnson by name, officials said it was clear the comments were aimed at Downing Street.

Her remarks were disclosed after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would no longer give money to the Commonwealth Secretariat until it puts its financial house in order.

He acted after similar cash penalties on the Secretariat’s ‘technical co-operation fund’ by Australia and New Zealand – in addition to Canada’s rejection of Lady Scotland’s pleas to reinstate funding withdrawn in 2013. It means the Commonwealth Secretariat, run from Marlborough House, near St James’s Palace, is in danger of going bust.

The mounting pressure on Lady Scotland, 64, follows an auditors’ report two weeks ago that criticised her over a £250,000 commission paid to a firm run by her fellow Labour peer Lord Patel. She came under fire at a crisis meeting of the Secretariat’s board last week.

But despite the claims of lavish spending and of bungling, she is fighting to be re-appointed when her first four-year term as secretary general runs out on March 31.

At the staff meeting, Lady Scotland also challenged Mr Johnson’s claim that there was a two-to-one majority among the 53 leaders of the Commonwealth against guaranteeing her a second term. She said she had strong support from one in two Commonwealth nations.

Mr Raab has said the Secretariat will get no more UK taxpayers’ money until it implements financial curbs urged by auditors, including new protection for whistleblowers. Lady Scotland has been given until February 21 to meet the demands.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: ‘We are committed to an effective Commonwealth that delivers for its member states. These include ensuring the Secretariat’s procurement policy is in line with international best practice.’

A Commonwealth spokesman said: ‘The Secretariat complies fully with the audit process and implements recommendations accordingly.’