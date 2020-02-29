Barracks, propaganda and heritage

It is really commendable the interest of the City Council to improve the infrastructure of the Civil Guard and the quality of life of its members, of a body that enjoys the recognition of the entire society for its work for the benefit of public safety and assistance in any situation emergency or demand for collective or personal help. That is why there is not a single voice opposed to the construction of a new barracks to solve deficiencies that only policy makers have the capacity to solve and should have been for a long time. Instead,

Yes, the City Council’s insistence on building the barracks in a Landscape Protection Zone is surprising

according to the rules of heritage, which at the moment makes that location unfeasible and at least inconvenient that location, apart from other precautions for being in the Archaeological Zone according to the municipal archaeological Charter, and a few meters from the BIC Expansion of the Vega Baja Archaeological Site.

Knowing these legal reserves, it is difficult to understand the persistence of the Consistory to build the barracks in that area, since, for now, the legal situation slows down and makes it difficult to solve a problem that requires a rapid response and more when state economic resources exist of the Multiannual Plan for the modernization of Civil Guard barracks and National Police stations, and consensus among the interior, defense and finance ministries. Given the peace of mind that these facts entail for its construction, would it not be more appropriate to resort to alternative solutions that did not pose legal impediments and that responded to the safety and operational efficiency requirements demanded by such an installation? And even more when there has already been a previous plan of transfer to the contact area of ​​Santa María de Benquerencia and that could be anywhere else.

Perhaps you could think of the plot you already occupy, with possibilities for a new set of architectural quality and design in an area that suffers from buildings of these conditions, capable of acting as landmarks of urban reference, and always with the advantages of availability of a large block and the width of the bordering streets, which facilitates the legally required security conditions and ease of access and mobility for the missions of the Corps. In turn, land management would be quick, since the owner of that plot is the Ministry of Interior, so he would not have to transfer that property to the City Council to receive in exchange, now by the City Council, a new plot in the former UA 37 of Vega Baja, nor should a change in land use qualification be processed. The only drawback would be the need for temporary displacement to another place, which does not seem an obstacle considering the city’s building park and its conditions of use.

In view, then, that no one questions the construction of the barracks or the existing state consensus for it, the repeated interventions of public actors, trying to prove the obvious, seem rather part of a propaganda mechanism to confuse and hide Public opinion is the only reason for debate: the location of the barracks in a Landscape Protection Zone. It is therefore a question of heritage content, therefore, transverse to all political parties and society, and consequently respecting the Spanish Historical Heritage Act of 1985. In addition, it should not be forgotten that the heritage, in which the landscape is included, it is support of identities and opportunities for all, also of modernization, which for some seems difficult to understand.

The City Council also links the headquarters to the offer of housing for young people in its current location, although we do not know its number and characteristics, the time frame for its construction that will result from the requalification of its land, the demolition of the current facilities and the EMV building. That will be in this legislature or perhaps in the next one, as part of the PSOE’s electoral promises in the last municipal elections, although location was not indicated there. But why then in this location and not in another, on the site that will leave the barracks on Barber Avenue? Is it just to justify one more «building bite» to the Vega Baja? Will it be a swap of land to hide in exchange for a few social homes, the speculative construction of other homes in the same block? Would you like to be a first step for the construction of more homes in the Vega Baja, as shown in modifications 28 and 29? Are there no other possibilities in Palomarejos? And in the Historic District? Could not these houses and many others serve to show municipal strategies for that space different from those of its simple use for festive and tourist activities, with negative charges exclusively for residents? Wouldn’t it be a way of doing something to address residential recovery and functional revitalization issues not addressed?

Also surprising is the housing system for young people for rent and probably for later access to the property, which has already been seen other times and also in other autonomous communities, often with scandalous results of collective or personal speculation well known. The result is always the same: the inability or lack of political will to generate a municipal-owned residential park, as it has existed since the first half of the last century in all European cities, that would be progressive, adapted to income levels and always on a rental basis, as in France, for example. Even that option would be compatible with formulas of collaboration with the owners to make them more attractive and safe to enter this offer of housing for rent than in the market of tourist apartments. In short, everything shows us that political statements in defense of the barracks in Vega Baja seek propaganda more and generate urban capital gains than urgently solve real needs of the state security forces and society as a whole. This gives the impression of diverting the attention of the only reason for debate, and to which there is no response: the construction of the barracks in the Archaeological Zone according to the municipal archaeological Charter itself, together with the BIC Expansion Archaeological Site, within the Zone of Landscape Protection defined by the Instructions of the General Directorate of Fine Arts of 1968, in one of the visual cones of the Special Plan of the CH of Toledo 1997 and in contradictions with the obligations before UNESCO after the declaration of Toledo as Heritage City of the Humanity in 1986, among them, guarantee the contemplation of the silhouette of the historic city from the Vega Baja.

The construction of the barracks on a plot more than double the current one in Vega Baja would violate the heritage legislation. Its construction would prevent the view from the place of the historic city, thus affecting the heritage of Toledo, as has already happened with other actions, especially with the Blocks of the UA34 «Enlargement of Santa Teresa» and as can happen with other forecasts of amendments 28 and 29 of the PGMOU of 1986. That is why all these actions justified the denunciation by pillage before the Ministry of Culture, in accordance with the “Spanish Historical Heritage Law” of 1985, and until there is no failure of the same and statement of the Ministry of Culture on the opportunity to build a large building complex in Vega Baja, after the well-known report on the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando, no decision can be made to build the barracks in the area , and all that regardless of the fact that the appearance of archaeological remains may affect at the time the realization of the barracks, in this case, in accordance with the «Law of Patr Cultural Institute of Castilla La Mancha », 2013. The provisions regarding the urban landscape by Legislative Decree 1/2010, of May 18, which approves the consolidated text of the« Land Planning Law and the Urban Activity of Castilla La Mancha », as well as Royal Legislative Decree 7/2015, of October 30, which approves the consolidated text of the« State Law on Land and Urban Rehabilitation ».

In view of these facts, it would be desirable that the new barracks be built as soon as possible in its current or other location, taking advantage of the existence of State funds for it and political and social compliance on the issue. Likewise, a global response to the management of the Vega Baja complex is urgently needed, with action formulas applied successfully in other cities that respond to modernization requirements and environmental conditions, as we have stated in numerous publications and presentations in public, including international . Obviously, all these actions involve the conservation and enhancement of the assets of Vega Baja, and the recovery of their environmental conditions, overcoming years of neglect and neglect, with deterioration and concealment of remains already excavated, for which only the public administrations. In summary, it is about inserting, once and for all, our city into a modern and modern urbanism, according to the needs and demands of the society of our time. .