Barrier-free film “Invisible Fist” released on movie-streaming app

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The soundtrack of the Chinese film “Invisible Fist” has been released on the movie-streaming mobile application Smart Cinema.

The film tells the story of a young man’s persistent quest for his dream in the boxing world despite his intellectual impairments and congenital limb defect.

“I hope the public can better know the life of those living with disabilities and give them support in pursuing their dreams,” said Zhong Muxuan, the producer and scriptwriter of the film, which was awarded the Best Screenplay at the fourth Canada Golden Maple Film Festival in 2019.

The film’s soundtrack available on the app was specifically made for visually-impaired people.

Barrier-free movies feature descriptive audio or subtitles that explain the footage to people with visual or hearing impairments. Hundreds of such movies have been produced in recent years in China.

Smart Cinema, an online complement to brick-and-mortar cinemas, launched a barrier-free version for people with visual disabilities last December.