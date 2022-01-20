Barrow is sworn in as President of Gambia for the second time.

Infrastructure, energy, and technology, according to the Gambian leader, must be at the forefront of the country’s development efforts.

DOUALA (Cameroon) is a city in the country of Cameroon.

President Adama Barrow of Gambia was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday in front of a crowd of West African counterparts, international partners, and Gambians.

In his inaugural speech at Independence Stadium in Bakau’s coastal town, Barrow said, “Today, we can conclude that my re-election is a vote of confidence in my government for the democratic principles and values we stand for.”

Barrow was declared the winner in December.

4 presidential election with 53% of the vote, far ahead of his closest rival Ousainou Darboe, who received around 28%.

He first came to power in 2017 in the West African country that had been ruled by the controversial president Yahya Jammeh.

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic and the country’s overall socio-economic situation, Barrow has given a brief positive assessment of his previous term in office.

He believes that this first success has ushered in a new development model and framework for his country, demonstrating that there is still more to offer.

“Our development efforts must put infrastructure, energy, and technology at the forefront,” he said.

Barrow also wants to boost rice farming production and self-sufficiency, which is crucial to the local economy.

He stated his intention to make recommendations based on the Truth Commission report, which recommends that his predecessor Jammeh be prosecuted for crimes committed during his tenure.

Barrow used the inauguration to call on his country’s more than 2 million citizens “to come together as one people to work for Gambia’s development.”