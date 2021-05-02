Barty through as Ronald Garros winners set to meet in Madrid Open

MADRID, May 1 (Xinhua) — Number 1 seed Ashleigh Barty had to work hard before earning her place in the third round of the Madrid Open on Saturday.

The Australian needed three sets to beat Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, who fought back in magnificent style to take the second set 6-1 after Barty had taken the opening set 6-4.

Barty struggled with her first serve during the match, but recovered to battle through 6-3 in the decisive set to win 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

“It was a really tough match…I felt my margins were a little bit off today. I made a lot of errors. I think I was missing in the right way, but still just a foot or two here or there makes a big difference. I felt like there were probably too many loose ones for me today,” said the Australian afterward.

Barty will now meet No. 14 seed Iga Swiatek on Monday after the Pole saw off Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3 to set up a fascinating encounter between the 2019 and 2020 French Open winners.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Latvian Anastasija Sevastova produced a minor surprise to beat 15th-seeded Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-3, while No. 9 seed Petra Kvitova battled past Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5 in an hour and 22 minutes.

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur won a marathon three-set affair against Sloane Stephens, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, and Veronika Kudermetova beat No. 7 seed Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-3. Enditem