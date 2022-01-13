Basant: Pakistan’s ban on kite flying continues, resulting in drab skies.

Basant: Pakistan’s kite-flying ban remains in place, resulting in drab skies.

Vendors in Lahore, Pakistan’s northeastern city, demand that the ban, which has been in effect since 2007, be lifted.

Pakistan’s capital, LAHORE

Traders in Lahore, Pakistan, have urged authorities to resurrect Basant, an annual kite-flying festival that marks the arrival of spring.

Before the province of Punjab banned kite flying in 2007, the walled city of Lahore was known for the festival, which took place in early February.

People from all walks of life dressed up in yellow – the ultimate symbol of spring – and made special arrangements on rooftops.

Kites were flown from dawn to dusk while loud music and food were enjoyed at the celebrations.

Over time, the festival grew in popularity, attracting visitors from all over the world.

However, in order to gain a competitive edge, some kite flyers began using powdered glass or metal on their kite strings.

These strings would slash the throats of motorcyclists, residents, and others in the area if they were cut.

The deaths sparked outrage, and the administration outlawed kite flying entirely.

Kites and related paraphernalia could not be sold or manufactured by vendors.

According to sources, the ban is strictly enforced only in Lahore.

Traders have lobbied the government to lift the ban and punish those who use and manufacture the deadly string.

“Until 2005, when the industry was booming, we made a lot of money,” said Muhammad Afzal, a second-generation kite maker who now sells party decorations.

“We had to find alternative sources of income after the ban,” he told Anadolu Agency.

Agha Abbas Kazmi, a trader’s representative, said that while he sympathizes with the victims, banning the festival entirely, which contributed to the tourism economy, was not the best decision.

“If someone breaks the rules, we will take strict action and punishment,” Kazmi said, urging for new plans to normalize the business and revive the festival.

Before the ban, the Pakistan Kite Flying Association’s president, Khwaja Nadeem Saeed, estimated that 600,000 families were involved in the business, with women accounting for 60% of those involved.

Naveed Shehansha, a seasoned kite-maker in the walled city’s Mochi Gate, which was once the epicenter of buying and selling kites and related materials, also expressed disappointment with the government’s decision.

“While there were incidents in India as well, Pakistan took a very strong stance.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.