Base metals fall as negative sentiment from China virus…

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 – Industrial metals fell on Tuesday, pulled lower as negative sentiment spilled over from stock markets after person-to-person transmission of a new virus was confirmed in China, and following a rating downgrade for Hong Kong.

Four people have died and more than 200 people have been confirmed as suffering from a new coronavirus that broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has spread to South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

“Hong Kong … was downgraded, plus the Wuhan virus. People are selling off risk assets,” said a base metals trader, similar to market reactions during the earlier Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak.

The new virus causes a type of pneumonia and belongs to the same family of coronaviruses as SARS, which killed nearly 800 people globally over 2002-2003.

China is also gearing down for its week-long Lunar New Year holiday starting on Jan. 24 and many traders are closing their positions before taking time off.

Prices will be weak before the Spring Festival, as the holiday is also known, as demand usually decreases, said an analyst, also saying the sell-off was related to the virus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) dropped 2.1% to $13,720 a tonne by 0249 GMT, while the most-traded nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) fell 0.9% to 107,300 yuan ($15,565.61) a tonne.

* OTHER PRICES: LME copper tumbled 1.4% to $1,671.50 a tonne and zinc lost 1.6% to $2,405.50 a tonne. ShFE copper declined 1.4% to 48,420 yuan a tonne while zinc decreased 1.1% to 18,180 yuan a tonne.

* HONG KONG: Moody’s downgraded Hong Kong’s credit rating one notch to “Aa3” from “Aa2” on Monday, saying its view on the strength in the Chinese-ruled city’s institutions and governance is “lower than previously estimated.”

* CHINA COPPER: China’s refined copper output rose 11.6% year-on-year in December to a monthly record high of 930,000 tonnes.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares took a sudden lurch lower as a ripple of risk aversion swept markets, though analysts could find no obvious trigger for the move.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0930 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Dec

0930 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Nov

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Jan

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Jan

n/a Japan JP BOJ Rate Decision Jan 21

($1 = 6.8934 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Tom Hogue)