Baseball-Red Sox prospect quarantined over coronavirus…

Feb 25 – The Boston Red Sox quarantined prospect Chih-Jung Liu in his Florida hotel room as soon as he arrived from Taiwan last week due to concerns about the new coronavirus, the Boston Globe https://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/redsox/2020/02/25/red-sox-prospect-arrives-from-taiwan-and-immediately-quarantined/ReLS854zCSZc6GondJgIHJ/story.html?s_campaign=bdc:article:stub reported on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old right-handed pitcher, who was signed by the Red Sox in October and had arrived to begin spring training with the team, was quarantined out of “an overabundance of caution,” the Globe quoted the Red Sox as saying in a statement.

He is expected to join up with the Major League Baseball team this weekend.

A representative for the team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. officials on Tuesday warned Americans to prepare for the possible spread of the flu-like virus within the country.

The virus is believed to have originated from a wildlife market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

Authorities around the world are battling to prevent the spread of the virus amid fears of a potential global pandemic.

The outbreak has forced the postponement or cancellation of a host of international sporting events including the World Athletics Indoor Championships and Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix. (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Peter Rutherford )