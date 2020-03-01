Basel-Landschaft reports another coronavirus case – TOP ONLINE

Our Corona Virus Guide tells you how to protect yourself from infection and what you need to do if you experience symptoms.

+++

February 29, 2020: The canton of Basel-Land reports another coronavirus case

Another case of the new corona virus was confirmed in the canton of Basel-Landschaft on Saturday. According to the cantonal crisis team in Liestal, the patient is a 48-year-old woman, the mother of the man in Basel who tested positive for the coronavirus. In this case, too, the reference test from the Geneva laboratory is still pending.

The patient was isolated in hospital care and in good health, it was said. The quarantine had been arranged at home for the contacts identified so far. Furthermore, no epidemic broke out in the canton of Basel-Landschaft.

+++

February 29, 2020: Four further confirmed cases in the canton of Graubünden

In the canton of Graubünden, four suspected cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed. A total of six people in the canton are now positive, 27 are still being clarified.

The four affected people all come from the surroundings of the two children of an Italian family, who tested positive last week and are in medical care, as the Canton of Graubünden announced on Saturday. However, the four tested positive are in good condition.

+++

February 29, 2020: New information offensive but no new massive measures planned

As the Swiss authorities say, no new massive measures such as border or school closures are planned in connection with the corona virus. How the people should behave and what the next steps of the authorities will be in the detailed article.

+++

February 29, 2020: Still very far from a state of emergency

Despite the ban imposed by the Federal Council on occasions with more than 1,000 people, BAG director Pascal Strupler says that one is “very far away” from a state of emergency. In future analyzes, however, statements about the undisclosed number of corona cases would be “better considered”.

Strupler said in the “Saturday round-view” that drastic measures such as the sealing off of towns and villages or mass quarantines were still a long way off.

+++

February 29, 2020: First coronavirus case in the Canton of Bern

The canton of Bern has its first positive coronavirus case: it is a 21-year-old woman from Biel. She was taken to hospital and isolated. The woman had returned from Milan a week ago. What symptoms the woman had and what measures Bern now takes in the detailed article.

+++

February 29, 2020: Zurich general practitioners demand practice tests

In the case of suspected coronavirus cases, a strict procedure has so far been followed in the canton of Zurich: only designated hospitals may carry out the tests. A general practitioner criticizes this regulation massively. The first coronavirus case in the canton of Zurich came into his practice. The canton only informed the case two days later because the external test had to be carried out first. So valuable time is lost.

+++

February 28, 2020: First coronavirus case in Valais

The first case of coronavirus infection has been identified in the Valais. It was reported positively in the laboratory of the Central Institute of Hospitals and has yet to be confirmed by the national reference center in Geneva, as reported by the Valais Chancellery on Friday evening.

The patient is an approximately 30 year old Upper Valais. The patient, whose condition is considered good and not of concern, was admitted to the Sion hospital, the state chancellery said. Four of the patient’s family were quarantined at home.

An epidemiological investigation is ongoing, it said. This is to determine which other people he was in contact with, so that suitable measures can also be taken for them.

+++

February 28, 2020: The city of Chur prohibits events for 50 or more people

From now on, events with more than 50 people are not allowed in Chur. It makes little sense to approve events with, for example, 800 people, even if this number is less than 1,000 participants.

It is about ensuring the traceability of any infected people as best as possible, according to a media release from the city chancellery on Friday evening.

This measure does not affect normal business activities, for example in the catering trade or visiting public facilities or events with social necessities such as funerals or the parliamentary business.

+++

February 28, 2020: Swiss reduces flight connections to Italy

The Swiss airline is reacting to the changed booking situation. Connections from / to Florence, Milan, Rome and Venice are reduced. Swiss plans to do this by the end of March. Passengers whose flights have been canceled can rebook free of charge or get the ticket price back.

+++

February 28, 2020: Swiss football stands still – all games canceled

Football in Switzerland has stopped completely this weekend. The Swiss Football Association (SFV) has canceled or postponed all matches in its area of ​​responsibility up to and including on Monday. The quarter-finals in the Swiss Cup next week (March 4th and 5th) will also be postponed to an undetermined date. This was announced by the SFV on Friday evening.

At the beginning of next week, the SFV will inform about any further measures and the new arrangements for the affected lots.

+++

February 28, 2020: Risk of worldwide spread of the corona virus “very high”

In view of the growing number of coronavirus cases on Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) has set the risk of the virus spreading worldwide from “high” to “very high”.

According to the WHO chief, about 20 vaccines are under development, and some drugs are being tested. There will be first results in the coming weeks. The novel Sars-CoV-2 virus can trigger the lung disease Covid-19.

+++

February 28, 2020: The Canton of St.Galle provides information about the situation

“There is still no confirmed case of the new corona virus in the canton of St. Gallen,” said St.Gallen health chief Heidi Hanselmann to the media. There are 43 suspected cases, 18 of which are still being tested. “Respect is the order of the day, panic would be wrong,” said the government councilor.

Neither the schools nor the University of St.Gallen are closed. The canton also refers to the Federal Council’s ban on events. All events with fewer than a thousand participants can take place, but on one condition: No one who has recently been in one of the risk regions is allowed to take part in the event.

All the media information to look at:

+++

February 28, 2020: Two new hotlines are available to Zurich residents

The canton of Zurich has set up two new hotlines due to the coronavirus cases. One hotline has been online since Friday and is intended for organizers. Since the ban on events with more than a thousand visitors, the Canton of Zurich has been overrun with requests from organizers. The hotline can be reached on 0800 044 117.

There is also a second hotline for the Zurich schools. This has been open for several days, Zurich education director Silvia Steiner announced at a media conference.

What does the federal ban on events mean for the Canton of Zurich? RADIO TOP attended the media conference:

audio

+++

February 28, 2020: Canton Thurgau cancels trade fairs

“The Canton of Thurgau has decided that the trade fairs in-house and die50plus 2020 are definitely not allowed to take place,” said the Weinfelden trade fairs on Friday. The two parallel trade fairs with around 100 exhibitors should have taken place in the Thurgauerhof congress center from February 28 to March 1.

+++

February 28, 2020: Ticino coronavirus patient was discharged from hospital

Switzerland’s first patient suffering from coronavirus in Ticino was discharged from the hospital on Friday. The patient’s hospital stay went well.

The patient had neither endangered other patients nor the staff during his stay in the Lugano private clinic Moncucco. The clinic announced this on Friday afternoon in a communiqué on behalf of the Ticino cantonal doctor.

The 70-year-old man had been tested positive for the virus in Ticino on Tuesday. It was the first confirmed case of Covid-19 lung disease in Switzerland. The patient had attended a meeting in Milan, as the Federal Office of Health announced.

+++

February 28, 2020: Winterthur Carnival canceled

Thomas Steffen from the Winterthur Fasnachtskomitee confirms to RADIO TOP that the Winterthur Carnival has been canceled.

The Mayor of Winterthur Michael Künzle regrets the cancellation in an interview with RADIO TOP. It is a heavy blow for all Fasnacht fans and adds: “As a Fasnachtler, of course I think it’s a shame.”

+++

February 28, 2020: Zurich Carnival can take place partially

The Zurich Carnival does not fall victim to the corona virus as feared: the move is canceled on Sunday. All other events can take place. The festival, including the kids carnival, monster concert and various events on the Münsterhof and Hirschenplatz can be carried out, as the organizers announced. The city authorities had given it the green light with the requirement that the number of visitors be kept below 500 people.

Some major events in the Zurich Hallenstadion are likely to be affected by the Federal Council’s ban on events, such as the concerts by Peter Maffay (11.3.) And Santana (15.3.) As well as the ice hockey game between the ZSC Lions and EV Zug.

In addition, the Zurich garden fair Giardina will probably be canceled. Around 60,000 people were expected at Messe Zürich from March 11th to 15th.

According to a statement by the State Chancellery, the Zurich authorities want to provide information about the specific implementation of the ban that will apply from 2 p.m. in the course of the afternoon.

The cancellation of all shows of the famous cabaret Divermento has already been confirmed by March 15th. Four performances in Dübendorf ZH, two in Basel and three in Lachen SZ are affected, as the organizers said.

+++

February 28, 2020: All games in the Super League canceled (SFL)

The Swiss Football League (SFL) responds to the Federal Council’s order and postpones all matches of the 24th round of the Raiffeisen Super League and the Brack.ch Challenge League from the coming weekend to an indefinite date. The league announced on Friday afternoon. The SFL will inform about the further course of the championship in close consultation with the authorities and the clubs in the coming week.

+++

February 28, 2020: Ghost games in the National League

The National League games scheduled for Friday and Saturday take place in front of empty spectator stands. This was announced by the ice hockey association after a short-term conference call with the clubs. In the last two rounds of qualification, the decisions in the race for the playoff places will be made.

The league and the clubs will decide on the procedure regarding the playoff quarterfinals starting on March 7th at an extraordinary league meeting on Monday. Also still open is the decision of the clubs from the Swiss League, which will host further playoff quarter-finals on Friday and possibly Sunday.

+++

February 28, 2020: “Large office buildings will not be blocked”

Office buildings with more than a thousand people are exempt from the federal ban on events. “People can move freely there and can implement the hygiene regulations,” Interior Minister Alain Berset said on Friday before the Bundeshaus media.

“Special locations require special measures,” said Heidi Hanselmann, President of the Swiss Conference of Cantonal Health Directors (GDK). The Confederation and the cantons are pulling together. The current situation is “challenging” for the cantons. A common line for the whole of Switzerland would make sense in order to act coherently against the virus.

+++

February 28, 2020: «15 people in Switzerland have so far been tested positively»

Minister of the Interior Alain Berset announced on Friday morning at a short-term media conference that 15 people in Switzerland had so far been tested positive for the corona virus. According to this, more than a hundred people are in quarantine.

+++

February 28, 2020: Federal Council bans all major events due to corona virus

Because of the rampant corona virus, the Federal Council prohibits all major events with more than a thousand participants. The ban is valid at least until March 15 and was imposed by the Federal Council to curb the spread of the virus.

The ban includes all events at which more than a thousand people are present at the same time. These can be carnival parades, concerts, popular sports events or football and ice hockey games.

Anyone sitting on a worthless ticket after the ban on events will not be compensated by the federal government. Interior Minister Alain Berset said this on Friday before the federal media. The epidemic law does not provide for any liability regulation, only a hardship clause.

The situation is different for those who have travel insurance: “Normally, travel insurance pays if you have one,” explains Frédéric Papp, financial expert from Comparis in an interview with RADIO TOP.

+++

February 28, 2020: Second case in the Canton of Zurich

As of today, there is a second positive case in the Canton of Zurich. The confirmation of the national reference laboratory in Geneva is still pending. The patient is hospitalized in the designated treatment hospital in Triemli. Close contacts are already in quarantine, other possible contacts are still being clarified, the canton announced.

The 45-year-old was in Milan for a short stay on February 19, 2020. On February 23, 2020, he had his first complaints. On February 28, 2020, the patient in the Triemli City Hospital was tested positive, isolated and hospitalized. There is no connection to the first positive case.

+++

February 28, 2020: First confirmed corinavirus case from the canton of Basel-Landschaft

The canton of Basel-Landschaft reports the first confirmed case of an infection with the cornavirus. The 23-year-old man was the partner of the young woman, who tested positive for the corona virus in Basel, said the Basel-based Economics and Health Directorate on Friday.

In both cases, the reference test from the Geneva laboratory is still pending, the report said. Both patients recently stayed in Milan.

+++

February 28, 2020: Chinese exhibitor withdraws from the Geneva Motor Show

Chinese start-up Byton has canceled its participation in this year’s Geneva Motor Show due to the health risks associated with the corona virus. The company thus assumes its responsibility towards the employees, said a company spokesman.

While the Geneva watch fair “Watches and Wonders” was canceled on Thursday, the exhibition company Palexpo still assumes that the motor show will take place from March 5 to 15 as planned. The Federal Office of Public Health has the final say.

The organizers encourage exhibitors from the high-risk areas to ensure that their staff have passed the necessary checks in the 14 days before their arrival in Switzerland and show no signs of infection.

As stated on the Palexpo homepage, the aim is to avoid any risk of spreading the corona virus, which could result from the presence in Geneva to the staff of other exhibitors and visitors.

The Geneva Motor Show attracts around 600,000 visitors from all over the world every year. Palexpo has taken various safety and hygiene measures to prevent health problems due to the virus.

+++

February 27, 2020: So far eight corona cases in Switzerland

Eight infections with the new corona virus have so far been confirmed in Switzerland. After the canton of Ticino, one case became known in the cantons of Zurich, Basel Stadt, Geneva, Vaud and Aargau. Graubünden reported two infected children. Apart from one, all sick people in Italy are likely to have been infected. Several major events were canceled due to the virus.

All those infected were isolated in hospitals. The exception that is not infected in Italy is a cross-border commuter from France, whose coronavirus infection was confirmed as confirmed by the Canton of Vaud on Thursday evening.

The two infected children reported in Graubünden were on vacation with their families from Italy in the Upper Engadine. In Basel, the supervisor of a daycare center was probably infected in Milan. Children who have had contact with her must be in quarantine for 14 days.

A woman was infected in Zurich who had been in Milan until a week ago. The Geneva case affects an IT employee who has also returned from the northern Italian metropolis. The infected man in Aarau returned from a business trip to Verona. The first known case in Ticino is a pensioner who attended a meeting in Milan.

+++

February 27, 2020: First confirmed coronavirus case in Basel and Vaud

The health department of the canton of Basel-Stadt reports the first coronavirus infection in its area. It is the seventh in Switzerland. The affected woman works in a daycare center. Therefore, clarifications among the children are necessary. The children are put in quarantine.

The canton of Vaud also has its first confirmed coronavirus case. A cross-border commuter in France was infected there, the authorities reported.

+++

February 27, 2020: Ghost game in the ice hockey championship in Rapperswil-Jona

The ice hockey game of the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers against Lugano will be played on Friday evening in Rapperswil-Jona because of the Corona virus as a ghost game. This was decided by the cantonal health department together with the city of Rapperswil-Jona.

The protection of the population is top priority for the canton, as announced by the State Chancellery on Thursday evening. Since fans from Ticino would also have arrived on Friday evening, St. Gallen decided to take the same step. The risk of infection is very high in large crowds in a small space. Due to the confirmed case in Ticino, the St. Gallen health department sees an increased risk.

As the State Chancellery announced, many requests from organizers are currently being received for various occasions. In general, events are allowed in the canton where the participants are registered and can thus be contacted.

Sports events with an audience from outside the canton are permitted if no confirmed infections with the corona virus have been registered in the cantons in question

+++

February 27, 2020: First case in the Canton of Zurich

It was not unexpected that the first patient in the Canton of Zurich tested positive this afternoon. The confirmation of further tests and the national reference laboratory in Geneva is still pending. The patient is hospitalized in the designated treatment center in Triemli. Close contacts are already in quarantine, other possible contacts are still being clarified, the health department of the Canton of Zurich announced.

The approximately 30-year-old woman was in Milan until a week ago. She fell ill on February 24, 2020. Contrary to cantonal instructions, she was examined and tested in a doctor’s office. A positive test from the laboratory recognized for the canton of Zurich at the Institute for Medical Virology at the University of Zurich has been available since this afternoon. In the meantime, the patient has been hospitalized in the Triemli City Hospital.

+++

February 27, 2020: Coronavirus case in the canton of Aargau

In the canton of Aargau, a 26-year-old man tested positive for the corona virus. The Aargau State Chancellery announced this on Thursday. It is the fifth confirmed case of illness in Switzerland.

+++

February 27, 2020: Graubünden cancels the Engadine Ski Marathon

The Engadin ski marathon has been canceled due to the corona virus, as the government of Graubünden announced on Thursday. It should have taken place on March 8th. Around 14,000 athletes take part in Switzerland’s largest mass sports event every year.

So far, the marathon has not taken place solely for weather reasons, for example if the lakes were not frozen over. The Graubünden authorities have also canceled other events of a supraregional character in the canton.

The regions of Maloja, Bernina, Upper Engadine, Val Müstair and Moesa are affected for the time being. The ban is valid until March 8th. For other parts of Graubünden, the health authority recommends that events be avoided.

The government described the condition of the two children, in whom the corona virus was detected in the canton, as good in front of the media in Chur. As a precaution, they were in the hospital. The two children belong to an Italian family who was a guest in the Upper Engadine.

They show symptoms. They were hospitalized based on the instructions of the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) for the isolation of data subjects. As part of the contact management, four people were placed in quarantine for observation, two of whom are the closest caregivers of the affected children in the hospital. The test results of these people are still pending.

+++

February 27, 2020: Confederation: “No coronavirus infection in Switzerland yet”

According to the federal government, no one has been infected with the corona virus on Swiss territory. The four people who tested positive had all been infected in Italy in the past few weeks.

“However, this can change quickly,” said Pascal Strupler, director of the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG), on Thursday afternoon in front of the federal media. The Confederation and the cantons do everything possible to keep the possible consequences as small as possible.

+++

February 27, 2020: The Canton of Zurich provides information about the situation in the Canton

(Photo: TELE TOP)

Hugo Sax, Head of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and Hospital Hygiene at the University Hospital Zurich, Natalie Rickli (SVP), Member of the Government and Health Director, Cantonal Physician Brian Marti and Josef Widler, President of the Medical Association, gave brief information on the coronavirus on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, government councilor and health director Natalie Rickli (SVP), cantonal doctor Brian Martin, the president of the medical association Josef Widler and Hugo Sax, head of the clinic for infectious diseases and hospital hygiene at the University Hospital Zurich, informed about the situation in the canton of Zurich.

To date, 125 suspected coronavirus cases have been examined in the canton of Zurich. However, there is still no confirmed case. Nevertheless, the coronavirus panic is raging in the canton, criticizes the Zurich health director Natalie Rickli. The media conference is primarily aimed at the population, according to Rickli. This would currently storm medical practices and emergency rooms.

The canton advises that residents of the canton of Zurich who may be affected or think they may be affected should not visit a doctor’s office under any circumstances, but rather call the cantonal doctor’s telephone, which is staffed around the clock: 0800 33 66 55.

+++

February 27, 2020: Coronavirus obscures outlook for Swiss tourism

The Swiss hotel industry set new records for the number of overnight stays in 2019. But the corona virus is now likely to stop the high that has been going on for three years. The consequences are currently difficult to predict.

+++

February 27, 2020: Federal Parliament uses “Corona Virus Task Force”

The Swiss parliamentary services have deployed a “Corona Virus Task Force”. This is communicated by the parliamentary services at the request of the Bundeshausradio. The task force is used to monitor the situation and to prepare measures in consultation with the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG). The federal building was equipped with soap and disinfectant dispensers. There are also enough hygiene masks in stock.

+++

February 27, 2020: PostBus inspectors should no longer hold subscriptions

(Image: KEYSTONE)

PostBus has instructed its inspectors to no longer take passengers’ SwissPass in their hands. The same applies to cell phones on which customers have bought their ticket. Urs Bloch, media spokesman for PostBus, confirms a corresponding message from the «Landboten» upon request from RADIO TOP.

+++

February 27, 2020: Two confirmed cases in Graubünden

Two cases of the corona virus have been confirmed in the canton of Graubünden. The people show symptoms, but are in good health, precautionary hospitalized and well cared for, as the authorities said on Thursday.

The canton is in close contact with the Federal Office of Public Health. In the afternoon, he informed about the current situation in Graubünden and about the measures taken to prevent transmission to other people, it was said.

The media orientation of the Graubünden authorities will take place in Chur on Thursday afternoon, following the BAG media conference in Bern.

+++

February 27, 2020: Second confirmed case in Switzerland

A 28-year-old computer scientist who came back from Milan tested positive for the virus in Geneva, the authorities said. The man returned from Milan three days ago, said Laurent Paoliello, spokesman for the Geneva health department. On his return, he contacted a doctor who then ordered a test. The positive test result was then available on Wednesday evening. As a result of the further investigations, around 15 people from the professional and private environment of the person concerned were placed in quarantine at home.

+++

February 27, 2020: Geneva Watch Fair is canceled

The Geneva Watches Salon “Watches & Wonders” will not be held this year. This was announced on Thursday by the organizer of the fair, the “Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie”.

In view of the latest developments regarding the global spread of the virus, the foundation has come to the conclusion that the watch fair in Geneva will be canceled, it said. The risks that the trip to this industry meeting in Geneva brings with it for visitors, partners and journalists around the world are too great.

+++

February 26, 2020: Second case of coronavirus suspected

A patient in the canton of Aargau has tested positive. The definitive confirmation is still pending. The definitive result should be available on Thursday. So far there have been 29 suspected cases in the canton of Aargau, and the authorities have given the all-clear for 24 people. Five cases are still open.

+++

February 26, 2020: The federal government increases the capacities for tests

The Swiss health authorities are strengthening the defense system against the coronavirus. According to Health Minister Alain Berset, test capacities have increased significantly. In the meantime, a total of a thousand tests per day could be carried out in ten laboratories.

+++

February 25, 2020: The Canton of St.Gallen imposes conditions for events

Because of the corona virus, the canton of St.Gallen is issuing new conditions for events. From now on, visitors must provide the organizer with their exact contact details.

+++

This is how you can prevent it

Here are tips on how to protect yourself from infection.

+++

February 25, 2020: First confirmed case in Switzerland

Switzerland has its first coronavirus case. A 70-year-old man from Ticino tested positive on Tuesday. He had attended a gathering in the Milan area ten days ago.

According to the federal government, the man who tested positive took part in a meeting in the Milan area on February 15. Two days later he showed the first symptoms. The man had been at home ever since. On Tuesday it was tested positive. The patient has since been isolated in the Lugano clinic Moncucco. “The clinic pays maximum attention to the treatment of this case and ensures the safety of all patients and their employees,” the hospital wrote in a message.

The Ticino government has therefore canceled all carnival events. Two planned ice hockey games from next weekend are to take place without spectators. A curfew was also imposed on recruit schools. The distribution of information material was planned for the Thursday afternoon at the Swiss-Italian border.