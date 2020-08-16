Bashang area of Fengning promotes tourism to enrich residents

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2020 shows a view of a village in Fengning Manchu Autonomous County, north China’s Hebei Province. Bashang area of Fengning is rich in tourism resources. In recent years, local government has taken advantage of its proximity to the metropolises of north China’s Beijing and Tianjin to promote tourism upgrades and enrich residents through the renovation of tourist highways, the development of high-end homestays and the construction of themed scenic spots. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)