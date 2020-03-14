Basketball-Euroleague suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

March 12 – Euroleague, Europe’s elite club basketball competition, was suspended on Thursday until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

.”..in order to preserve the health and safety of the participants and fans, Euroleague Basketball in agreement with its clubs has taken the decision to temporarily suspend all 2019-20 games until further notice,” Euroleague Basketball said.

Euroleague Basketball runs the top two continental men’s club basketball competitions – Euroleague, one of the most popular indoor sports leagues in the world, and EuroCup.

“Euroleague Basketball will closely monitor any further developments to verify whether they allow the suspension to be reverted,” Euroleague Basketball said.

World basketball governing body FIBA also suspended all events as of Thursday due to the coronovirus oubreak.

The flu-like virus that originated in China late last year has killed more than 4,500 people and infected more than 125,000 globally. It has forced the cancellation or postponement of numerous sporting and other events. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Toby Davis)