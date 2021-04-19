Basketball: Fenerbahce finish 3rd in EuroLeague Women

ANKARA

Fenerbahce women’s basketball team defeated Sopron Basket 64-58 on Sunday in the EuroLeague Women third-place game.

Kayla McBride posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Turkish team to victory at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul.

Tina Krajisink finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds but her efforts were not enough to avoid the loss for the Hungarian club.

Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo played in the Final Four for the seventh time and they finished the tournament in third place for the second time since 2016.