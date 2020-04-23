Basketball: Obra wants to stay at Fenerbahce

ANKARA

Fenerbahce Beko’s head coach Zeljko Obradovic said the Istanbul club did not offer him a contract extension when it expires in June, according to Eurohoops.net website Wednesday.

“I am the head coach of Fenerbahce until June 2020 and all I am doing in this current situation is with the focus on the best interest of Fenerbahce,” the 60-year-old Serbian coach said in a statement translated by the website. “Regarding a contract extension, I have to mention that I have not talked to no one from my club or any other club. There were no offers made to me until now.”

Obradovic said he never talks to other teams while under contract.

“All information where my name was related to any other club than my current is simply not the truth or let me call it fake news. Just to be clear and precise, for the next season my priority would be to stay as the head coach of Fenerbahce and that is my message I want to share with the fans of Fenerbahce,” he said.

He has not made public statements because of the coronavirus pandemic but acknowledged he is in “constant contact” with the team’s general manager, coaching staff and players because “the most important thing for me is that all staff and their families are in good health.”

Obradovic has been head coach for Fenerbahce Beko since 2013, winning four Basketball Super Lig titles and one Turkish Airlines EuroLeague championship.