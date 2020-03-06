Basketball star Liz Cambage says she survived coronavirus before the world knew what it was

Basketball star Liz Cambage believes she survived coronavirus before the world knew what it was.

The 28-year-old revealed she fell ill while playing in China in December and was hospitalised near Beijing with symptoms similar to the deadly virus.

The Australian Opals centre said she ended up in a wheelchair with pneumonia and was on a drip for three days fighting her sickness.

‘I actually was sick in hospital and I honestly think I had corona,’ Cambage told The Herald Sun.

‘I was so weak, I couldn’t walk, I was in a wheelchair. I had pneumonia. I think I had it before it was a global thing.’

The Las Vegas Aces WNBA star endured a underwent blood tests and was cleared before returning home in January.

She said Australians were lucky to have the medical resources we have after spending time in a Chinese hospital.

Cambage will join the Opals for Olympic training at the end of February and says she is confident the Games will go ahead.

‘I think the media and people are reading too much into it and it’s causing hysterics in the general public. I can’t imagine them calling it off,’ she said.