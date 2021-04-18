Basketball: UMMC Ekaterinburg win EuroLeague Women trophy

ANKARA

Russian basketball club UMMC Ekaterinburg won the EuroLeague Women trophy after beating Perfumerias Avenida of Spain 78-68 in the final held in Istanbul on Sunday.

Emma Meesseman was the highest scorer for the Russian side with 19 points, while Brittney Griner played with 14 points and seven rebounds at the Volkswagen Arena.

Tiffany Hayes dropped 29 points but her impressive performance was enough to bring victory to the Spanish club.

UMMC Ekaterinburg claimed their third consecutive EuroLeague Women title with six in a total.

In the third-place game, Fenerbahce women’s basketball team defeated Sopron Basket 64-58 in another Sunday’s clash.