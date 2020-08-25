‘Basketball Wives” Jennifer Williams Fires Back At ‘Classless’ Tami Roman Over Tim Norman Joke

“Basketball Wives” star Jennifer Williams called her co-star Tami Roman “classless” for her comments following the arrest of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” star Tim Norman, whom the former once dated.

Commenting on Norman’s Aug. 18 arrest, Roman joked on her “Bonnet Chronicles” Instagram series that she regrets riding with Norman’s ex-girlfriend, Williams, in her Ferrari, which she called “blood-bought.”

“Jennifer, you escaped it girl,” she said. “If he would do that to his nephew, b—h you didn’t have a chance. And he probably wouldn’t have got caught because no one would’ve gave a f–k.”

Norman, who starred in OWN reality series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” for five seasons, was arrested on federal charges last week for allegedly conspiring to have 18-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery killed in 2016 for a $450,000 life insurance policy he took out.

In response, Williams called out Roman for her insensitive comments and slammed her “Basketball Wives” co-star for “tearing down” a fellow Black woman.

“I don’t talk to Tami and I don’t know why she is making fun of a horrific situation where a life was lost,” Williams said in a statement to Page Six.

“Tami is classless, and it was done in poor taste while a family is trying to come to terms with the ultimate betrayal from one of their own. That’s all I have to say about Tami’s tacky a–,” Williams added. “With everything going on in the world and the climate within the Black community, I’m saddened a Black woman is tearing another one down.”

Williams and Norman had a rocky relationship that started in 2016. She was also featured on “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” on multiple occasions. However, their relationship lasted only for about a year, with Williams later accusing him of being abusive and of stalking her.

“Basketball Wives” Season 7 also featured a storyline revolving around Williams attempting to protect herself from Norman.

In January 2018, Williams succeeded in obtaining a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. A few months later, she took to Twitter to reveal that she wasn’t the only one who has accused him of stalking.

Norman has denied these accusations.

Following Norman’s arrest, Williams took to her Instagram Stories to write, “Karma will get you one way or another. The truth always reveals itself.”

Meanwhile, aside from Norman, St. Louis record producer-turned-life insurance agent Waiel Yaghnam and exotic dancer Terica Ellis have also been charged in the murder-for-hire plot.