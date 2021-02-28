Bassogog, Jonjic join Shanghai Shenhua

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Super League (CSL) outfit Shanghai Shenhua announced new signings of Cameroonian striker Christian Bassogog and Croatian defender Matej Jonjic here on Friday.

Born in 1995, Bassogog started his career in Major League Soccer club Wilmington Hammerheads. In early 2017, he was transferred to Henan Jianye, contributing 26 goals and 19 assists in the four seasons representing the team in the CSL. In the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, Bassogog stood out in the semifinals by scoring a critical goal, leading Cameroon to win the final crown.

Henan Songshanlongmen FC (previously known as Henan Jianye) expressed gratitude to Bassogog, who was described as a footballer with “exquisite skills and astonishing power” by his former owner.

Unlike Bassogog, joining Shenhua marks the beginning of Jonjic’s journey in the CSL. The 30-year-old Croatian once served Hajduk Split, NK Zadar and NK Osijek in his hometown. After becoming a member of the Japanese club Cerezo Osaka in 2017, Jonjic notched 13 goals for the team during his 156 appearances on the pitch.

Bassogog will provide more choices for Shenhua in attack, while Jonjic is to enhance the whole team’s stability on the defensive end, according to the club’s announcement. Enditem