Batgirl was spotted in a Glasgow tenement keeping an eye on Gotham baddies.

As she dressed up for scenes for the HBO Max film in Glasgow’s Trongate area, it was good to see the vigilante familiarizing herself with our iconic city housing.

Batgirl has been seen keeping an eye on the bad guys in Gotham City, and she’s doing so from a third-floor Glasgow tenement, no less.

A scene depicting Batgirl looking down on some ‘dodgy’ goings-on near the specially-built warehouse next to the old TJ Hughes department store was filmed near Parnie Street in the Trongate area, according to footage captured by one local.

Batgirl, dressed in her Batsuit, was stationed atop a platform level with the window of a third-floor corner tenement at King and Parnie Streets, with a camera filming her from behind or the side.

Leslie Grace, or her stunt double, appeared to be wearing night goggles for the scene, which also featured Batgirl standing next to a fake cornice to give the impression that she was on top of a building.

Meanwhile, a red delivery van bearing the letters ‘Bressi’ was being driven from Parnie Street around a corner onto King Street.

As we reported over the weekend, a photo posted on social media by Leslie Grace and co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah gave movie and comic book fans around the world a first look at Batgirl’s suit.

The suit reveal photo was staged on the roof of Glasgow City Chambers, according to Glasgow Live, further cementing Glasgow’s status as Gotham City.

