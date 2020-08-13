Bath And Body Works Candle Sale Leads To Call To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Bath and Body Works fans may have been ecstatic when they learned the company was offering a sale on their 3-Wick candles Thursday, but the news of the steep discounts on their products quickly took an unexpected turn on social media.

The chain, which is known for its fragrant home and beauty products, is currently running a promotion that sees their largest size candles, which usually retail for $24.50, on sale for $11.95. Naturally, the news of the sale quickly spread to their fanbase on Twitter, and many expressed excitement over their plans to shop.

However, the excitement over news of the sale quickly disappeared, as others took to social media to instead bring up criticisms about the company and to encourage others to support smaller businesses—specifically ones owned by Black entrepreneurs instead. Users noted that they could not only be giving smaller businesses which are struggling due to the pandemic support but that those same businesses could be selling better quality products for a fraction of the price.

Others called out the company for firing an employee in July who was documented on video allegedly disrespecting a customer who wore a face mask to support President Donald Trump. The company swiftly took action against the employee, but many quickly felt the decision to terminate her was uncalled for, and some tried to “cancel” the company as a result.

Some were actually surprised to learn the company has been a target of cancel culture at all and were shocked by what they saw online.

Another person also pointed out that the company is not only facing some criticism because of the recent incident that was seen as racist but also because their parent company, L Brands, is owned by Les Wexner, who also had a connection to former disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Bath and Body Works has not responded to any of the current criticisms that have been made.