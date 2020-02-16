Battered Britain is warned to brace for Dennis the Menace ‘with danger to life warning’

Scotland has been hit by ‘blizzard conditions’ and heavy rain has fallen elsewhere as flood-hit Britain braces itself for a 72-hour deluge when Storm Dennis sweeps in this weekend.

With many still reeling from the gales and downpours of Storm Ciara, the last thing we all need is more bad weather. But forecasters are warning that Britain faces another battering, with the arrival of the fourth named storm of the season.

The system will develop in the North Atlantic before moving eastwards over the next few days and then hitting the country on Saturday with strong gusts of over 60mph, and heavy rain on the already saturated ground, so there is a further risk of flooding.

It will reach the UK less than a week after Ciara brought 97mph winds, up to seven inches of rain, flooding and left more than 20,000 people without power.

Today, Cumbria, Northumberland and vast swathes of Scotland have been warned of ‘blizzard conditions’ by the Met Office.

The regions are subject of a yellow weather warning with up to 10cm of snow forecast in higher parts, while Northern Ireland could see further snow showers, forecasters said.

Further downpours are also expected, with 35 flood warnings in place, and 15 of those in the Yorkshire area that has been beset by horrendous flooding, five years after residents and businesses were hit by a deluge on Boxing Day 2015.

There was reported disruption this morning on the M58 after a six car crash, and still delays on some rail services who are scrambling to recover from the impact of Storm Ciara.

A man died after being struck by a falling tree yesterday morning, becoming the fourth weather-related death in recent days.

The dog walker was hit by the tree while at Black Wood in Woolton, Liverpool, Merseyside Police said.

A weather warning has been issued for the whole of England – apart from the far North – and Wales between noon and the end of Saturday.

The Met Office said: ‘Storm Dennis will bring very strong winds and potential for disruption to many parts of England and Wales on Saturday. Gusts of 50mph are expected widely inland, with around 60mph in places.

‘Around the coasts, especially in the West and South, gusts of 60-70mph are likely. This will be accompanied by heavy rain at times.’

The Met Office issued a further warning yesterday for heavy rain during Storm Dennis, lasting between noon on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

Between one and three inches of rain is predicted.

Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: ‘Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.

‘Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.’

Yesterday, 57 flood warnings and 161 less-severe flood alerts remained in place, including in the centre of York.

One of the most extraordinary pictures of the cold weather was snapped by professional photographer Sue Demetriou, 51, who loves watching creatures so much that she built a hide close to her home, near Bridge of Cally, Perth and Kinross.

Her fiance, Mark Johnson, is also a nature photographer and they built the hide together two years ago.

The rural area was inundated with heavy snow on Monday, and mum-of-one Sue hid with her camera to try to capture the squirrels at play.

She watched as one red squirrel chased another along a tree branch, and the pair leapt between trees. One squirrel managed to find a hazelnut and raced along a branch clutching it in its jaws.

But despite the idyllic scenes Sue, originally from Bristol, said the snow can pose difficulties for photographers.

Sue said: ‘It was snowing quite heavily. It can be quite difficult because you can have a blurry squirrel with the snow flakes. I was out in a hide behind my property. The squirrels are really active.

‘They run about and chase each other. We feed them hazelnuts everyday and we have squirrel feed boxes. We can have four to five.

‘I don’t think we’d want more than that or they’d end up fighting – they’re quite territorial.’

Around 730 properties are believed to have been affected by flooding in recent days, the Environment Agency said as it warned of more wet weather ahead when Dennis takes hold.

Caroline Douglass, flood duty manager at the agency, said: ‘River and surface water flooding is possible on Saturday into Sunday due to Storm Dennis and we are advising people to check their flood risk and to stay safe on the coast or when walking or driving near swollen rivers.’

A further band of rain is set to spread eastwards on Friday. The stormy forecast comes as a dusting of snow fell as far south as Devon yesterday, with wintry scenes in Princetown, Dartmoor.

Further north, there were snow flurries in Alston, County Durham, and Nenthead, Cumbria, as well as up to two inches on surrounding fells.

Three other people died during Storm Ciara – a 58-year-old man, whose car was hit by a tree on the A33 in Hampshire on Sunday, a 50-year-old man who got into difficulties while with a diving party off the west coast of Scotland near Oban, and a 77-year-old man who fell in icy conditions in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Storm Ciara also left at least 400 people suffering problems with drinking water in Cumbria, following damage to a 330ft section of water mains.

Affected residents were yesterday warned not to drink or clean with tap water and were being provided with free bottled water instead.

Flood-hit Yorkshire locals have slammed the £30million defences that make ‘no difference’ as they face thousands in clean-up bills just five years after the last deluge.

Towns in the Pennines and Yorkshire Dales that have endured years of relentless flooding and were under water again this week after almost three inches of rain fell in the region on Sunday.

Councils have spent millions on anti-flooding infrastructure after the 2015 Boxing Day flooding left thousands of properties ruined.

But the River Ouse burst its banks just five months ago, and has now flooded yet again, prompting the fury of residents who claimed they were told that such widespread flooding would ‘never happen again’.

Halifax’s Labour MP Holly Lynch said there was a ‘sense of absolute devastation’ that ‘for so many residents we are in the same position again having flooded in 2015’ as she reeled off a list of those affected locally including 400 residential properties, 400 businesses, eight schools and two care homes, as well as two damaged bridges.

Anger in drenched villages like Mytholmroyd, near Halifax in West Yorkshire, mounted as MPs queued up in the Commons to demanded reassurances that the same fate would not reoccur in coming months and years.

Around 100mm of rain fell in less than 24 hours in the Calder Valley village of Mytholmroyd as Storm Ciara raged, according to the Environment Agency. There are still 56 flood warnings in place across Britain today, with 30 of those in the Yorkshire region.

This morning destroyed furniture, carpets and paperwork cold be seen strewn across the streets as traders began the colossal clear up operation.

Many of them expressed anger that ‘lessons haven’t been learned’, after the village suffered from distatrous flooding in 2015.

Michael Green, whose fish and chip shop van was damaged in the floods, said ‘action must be taken’ when asked about the controversial flood defences.

The 38-year-old added: ‘What’s so frustrating is that we have seen this all before back in 2015.

‘Back then there were flood defences in place but there were big massive gaps and the water got through.

‘After that we were assured that it would never happen again but here we are now, dealing with damage caused by another flood.

‘The flood warning came late and the defences just weren’t up to scratch, they’re an absolute joke. It’s not good enough.

‘This is devastating for all of us who are affected but all we can do now is move on and deal with it.

‘I hope this is the last time but sadly most of us have lost faith that we’ll be protected from flooding.’

Mr Green, who opened Plenty of Fish and Chips three years ago, purposefully put his van on wheels so it could be moved in the event of flooding.

However, when he attempted to move it after hearing the flood warning he was unable to leave his home in nearby Hebden Bridge because of a fallen tree.

He said: ‘I managed to get here on Sunday evening and the van was under four foot of water.

‘I’ve had to throw away £2,500 worth of stock and a couple of fridges and I probably won’t open again for another week. Business has been hit hard.’

Mortgage broker Julie Clayton, who runs a mortgage and insurance services firm in Mytholmroyd, said she is ‘furious’ the flood defences failed.

She said: ‘This is the third time we have flooded since 2012, which is just outrageous.

‘After the last time we were told all the right things and we thought we would never flood again, we were delighted.

‘Work on the flood defences should have been finished last autumn, and if they had been then we probably wouldn’t be in this situation now. But here we are flooded again, it’s infuriating.

‘The sad thing is that we have got used to it, it’s part of our lives now.’

She added: ‘We’ve all got businesses to run and things can’t just stop.

‘So we’re working to make sure our clients are happy while dealing with this awful flood damage.

‘It’s a difficult time but we just have to roll our sleeves up and get on with it.’

Sue Slater, whose hairdressing business is in the most affected part of the village, says she was prepared for the flooding after suffering significant damage in 2015.

The 59-year-old said: ‘I was here the last time we flooded and my business was almost completely destroyed, I was out of the building for nine months.

‘After that happened I made sure the place was as well prepared for a flood as it possibly could be.

‘The flooring is tile and the walls are covered in waterproof paint, which meant that when we got here we could use a power hose to clean everything.

‘All of our furniture is made from metal so it can be wiped down and the plug sockets are four foot from the ground so they didn’t get damaged.

‘The insurance won’t cover us for flooding so I had to do everything possible to insure myself.

‘I even put a sum of money aside every month to prepare for an event like this.

‘If I hadn’t done all that then I’d be out of a livelihood today, but as it is I’m hoping to be open for business on Friday.’

Roger Benn, who runs a travel agents, was trapped on the first floor of his business when the flooding hit on Sunday.

The 69-year-old said: ‘It was really frightening because I was upstairs and the water just kept getting higher and higher.

‘I was in the same position in 2015 and the water got all the way to the top of the stairs then, luckily this time it only got up to the third step.’

He added: ‘The clear up operation now is so difficult because the water is mixed with sewage.

‘So that means we have to disinfect every last thing here, which is a nightmare, but there’s a real risk of infection if we don’t.

‘The water came up to the table tops so you can imagine how much needs doing.

‘Luckily I’m a member of the Rotary Club so I have lots of helping hands with me today, hopefully I’ll open up again next week.

‘In the meantime though I’m missing a lot of trade, it’s bad for business.’

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers is expected to visit the region later today, and talk to those affected by yet another round of relentless flooding.

The West Yorkshire towns of Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Hebden and Sowerby Bridge have been among the worst hit, with the streets transformed into canals, cars submerged and shops floors and front rooms covered in muddy water.

More than £30 million has been spent on flood defences in Mytholmroyd since the 2015 disaster, with part of the scheme completed in 2019 and the remainder due to be finished this summer.

Tory MP Philip Davies branded it ‘completely unacceptable’ that many of his constituents in Shipley, West Yorkshire, flooded during Storm Ciara were also victims of the 2015 Boxing Day floods.

Mr Davies told Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers on Monday: ‘Many of my constituents who were flooded over the weekend are exactly the same people who were flooded on Boxing Day in 2015, which really is completely unacceptable.

‘Can she assure me that the flood defence programme that the Government has in place will ensure that my constituents in Shipley won’t have to suffer this fate yet again?’

The streets of Mytholmroyd were inundated by 4ft (1.2m) of water on Sunday.

Cafe owner Lisa Thwaites described how she found herself thigh-deep in water in just 10 minutes and ended up climbing over the back wall of her property to escape the flood as she desperately tried to save furniture and stock.

Ms Thwaites, who has run the Blue Teapot for six months, said: ‘I’ve got to get the business back up and running. I’ve got no choice.

‘I gave up a good corporate job to do this and it was my dream to open a cafe.

‘Now it’s worth nothing but I’ve no choice but to get it going again.’

Ms Thwaites said: ‘People have been amazing, ringing me up and offering money. I’m not comfortable with that but I might have to take it.’

After the December 2015 floods, a £30 million flood prevention scheme was begun in Mytholmroyd, which is due for completion in the summer.

Ms Thwaites said there was concern that some of Sunday’s inundation came through gaps left in the flood wall due to the construction work.

She also said that water cascaded off the surrounding hillside and became trapped on the village side of the flood barrier, leaving the water on the main road higher than in the River Calder.

At the height of the flooding in the village on Sunday, the floods wardens said on their Facebook page: ‘Please stay at home unless absolutely necessary. There are no passable roads through The Valley.

‘There are no shops open for you to buy things from. And if you think you have a vehicle that is capable of driving through flood water still don’t do it.’

On Monday the wardens said: ‘It’s the morning after and possibly the first time people will get a chance to really take stock of the devastation.’

Martin Slater from the Environment Agency told BBC Radio Leeds: ‘As the rain that fell yesterday moves down the River Aire catchment and the River Calder it will be going through Leeds overnight and today.

‘So we do ask people to remain vigilant and stay away from rivers.’

Mr Slater said: ‘The catchments are really saturated and there’s not places for any future rain to go, so we do ask people to be really careful.

‘Some of our measuring devices recorded around about 100mm rain in a 12 to 18-hour period, so that’s a lot of rain falling in a very short period of time.

‘Enormous quantities have fallen in a short period of time so that turns those small becks into raging torrents in places.’

Before the storm hit, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority last week vowed to spend another £1.7million on flood defences.

Across the Yorkshire Dales last year, natural flood defences were implemented to protect farms from the effects of heavy rain.

Natural flooding management techniques have been rolled out in Bishopdale, Wensleydale, including leaky dams, earth bunds and tree planting. They were all designed to stem the flow of the River Ure.

Flooding affected large sections of the River Calder and River Aire in West Yorkshire. Further downstream, the main bridge at Elland has been closed for structural assessments after a large shipping container hit it and lodged underneath.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services revealed they were called to 170 flooding-related incidents in 12 hours between 8am and 8pm on Sunday. There were 765 emergency 999 calls and 50 rescues carried out.

Train services have been suspended on the Transpennine Express between York and Scarborough due to a fallen tree on the line.

Northern trains between Ilkley, Skipton and Bradford Forster Square will not run all day due to flooding at Kirkstall Forge.

Routes between Carlisle, Lancaster and Leeds have also been suspended due to flooding at Hellifield. Replacement buses are running between Skipton and Carlisle, but are likely to be delayed due to rainwater on the roads.

There are also road closures throughout the region, including Clover Bridge in North Yorkshire, Greys Bridge in Denaby Main, Main Street in Wensley, Yorkshire Dales, the A684 in Hawes, the A646 in Mytholmroyd through to Halifax Road, A167 in Tees View and Bessingby Hill in both directions.

The M606 is also shut in Bradford between junctions two and three as a result of flooding.

On Sunday river levels across the region peaked just below the record levels of the 2015 Boxing Day floods.