Battlefield 5 Update 6.0 patch notes released ahead of Thursday release date

Battlefield 5 Chapter 6: Into the Jungle update releases this Thursday and now EA have given fans a look at the games upcoming patch notes.

Battlefield 5 is gearing up to release yet another big title update for the game later this week on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

In just a few days time players will be able to experience Chapter 6 known as ‘Into The Jungle’.

Though the update is more than just a new content, there’s no denying that fans will be most impressed by the addition of the new Soloman Islands map.

“Deploy in this brand new Jungle environment that’s made by the original creators of Argonne Forest, and Operation Locker,” explains Battlefield’s Community Manager Adam Freeman.

“Solomon Islands features plenty of intense choke points and deep flanking routes, all seamlessly connected by a winding river that runs throughout the length of the map.”

The new map isn’t the only big addition though, with a massive arsenal of new weapons also joining the fray, including the Type 11 LMG, the Model 37 Shotgun, and the M2 Carbine.

“There’s also 2 new gadgets to play with – the M1A1 Bazooka and the long-awaited Lunge Mine,” adds Freeman.

As seen in the new trailer underneath, there’s also a new Elite players can unlock, Misaki Yamashiro, who is available for any players who reach rank 40.

Have a look at the new trailer below and keep reading for the full patch notes for update 6.0, as shared by EA earlier today

What’s New?

Vehicles

Maps and modes

Weapons & Gadgets

Weapon Balance

The following changes have been applied to the bolt action rifles muzzle velocity on the Recon class:

We’ll be performing a more substantive pass on our Weapon Balance in our next update for Assault, Medic, and Support. Thank you for all of your feedback on this topic.

UI & Others

Stability