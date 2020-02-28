Bayer chairman quits amid glyphosate litigation

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 – Bayer, the drug and crop protection company that is seeking to settle claims over an alleged cancer-causing effect of weedkiller Roundup, said its non-executive Chairman Werner Wenning was stepping down.

“I had originally been intending to step down last year when I reached the standard age limit set forth in the Supervisory Board’s rules of procedure,” Wenning said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In view of the company’s situation at that time”, the supervisory board had asked him to stay on, it added.

Norbert Winkeljohann, who was head of PricewaterhouseCoopers Europe SE until June 2018 and has been a member of Bayer’s supervisory board since May 2018, will succeed Wenning after the annual shareholders’ meeting on April 28. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)