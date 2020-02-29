Bayern chief ’embarrassed’ after Hoffenheim game halted due to offensive crowd banner

Bayern Munich fans unfurled a banner calling Hoffenheim’s owner the son of a prostitute during their 6-0 win

Bayern Munich ’s chairman and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has slammed a section of the club’s support which displayed a banner insulting Hoffenheim’s owner Dietmar Hopp.

Hopp has amassed billions as the co-founder of SAP SE and his riches have bankrolled Hoffenheim’s rise from the fifth tier of German football all the way to the Bundesliga.

Evidently, this does not sit well with many of the Bayern fans, who unfurled a banner calling Hopp the son of a prostitute while their side were 6-0 up.

Both sets of players initially left the pitch in protest and Rummenigge has since labelled the fans ‘idiots’ in an interview with Bayern’s official website .

“I am deeply embarrassed about these idiots,” he said. “The moment has come when the whole Bundesliga, the DFB and the DFL has to join together and act against idiots like these.

“Football’s ugly side reared its head here today. I am also deeply embarrassed on behalf of Dietmar Hopp, who is a man of honour and has ensured that not just football but sport across the board in this region has been seen in a positive light.

“I have also apologised to him. However, what happened in the away end is really inexcusable.

“This is an ugly side of Bayern at a game that was in fact a great day for our team.

“There is no excuse for these actions. Everything was caught on camera and we will take the firmest of action against those responsible who tarnished the name of FC Bayern today.

“Dietmar was of course very emotional. When you get insulted like that, with words like that used against you, it’s very understandable. I could only tell him that I simply apologise.

“At the same time, however, I am also convinced that a rethink must take place in our country as of today, not only with regard to Dietmar Hopp, he is not the only person who has been insulted in the past.

“We have to be careful not to lead football into areas where it has no place. Football is a wonderful game in which we all have a lot of fun. But when I see something like today, I’m shocked and all the fun is lost.”