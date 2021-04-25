Bayern eying Draxler ahead of delicate Flick decision

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, April 25 (Xinhua) — Bayern Munich finds itself ahead of a busy period despite two weeks without competitive games.

Nothing less than the club’s future has to be solved as the conditions of the departure of head coach Hansi Flick need to be fixed.

The 56-year-old’s way seems clearly laid out as the German national team is his next target. But things don’t appear easy, as the Bavarians not only need to find a suitable replacement but seem to consider requesting a transfer fee for their successful coach.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge announced final talks within the upcoming days but mentioned: “We need to find a solution satisfying Bayern.”

As Bayern have to invest up to 15 million euros for their top target, RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, the German association might be forced to provide compensation payments.

Both Nagelsmann and Flick have valid contracts until 2023.

German national team manager Oliver Bierhoff announced that the association wouldn’t start talks with Flick before the matter of the Bayern coach’s exit is solved.

“We won’t take up negotiations with a coach who has a valid contract with a club,” Bierhoff said.

The former striker called it “no surprise that Hansi Flick enjoys great appreciation from the German association. But we will stick to our plans not to contact coaches employed by a club.”

Leipzig is said to be eyeing RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch as a replacement for Nagelsmann.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bayern president Herbert Hainer spoke about losses of up to 100 million euros.

The Bavarians announced that further investments would not be made, aside of the arrival of Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano for 42.5 million euros.

Planned contract extensions with stars such as Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Suele, and Leon Goretzka are causing additional costs.

Nonetheless, reports speak of Bayern’s interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler. The 27-year-old’s contract with PSG expires this summer, and Arsenal are also rumored to be interested.

Douglas Costa, Bouna Sarr, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez are expected to leave, along with David Alaba, who has signed a 5-year-contract with Real Madrid. Suele is also said to be a target of PSG.

The coaching issue remains Bayern’s most pressing task. Rummenigge spoke about Flick’s historical achievements, having won seven trophies within two years, and with Bayern on course for its ninth consecutive Bundesliga title.

“Hansi Flick asked the club to end his contract early. Therefore, we need to find a suitable solution both sides can live with. After all, we talk about a coach we are happy with,” Rummenigge announced in an interview this Sunday.

A week ago, Flick publicly announced his wish to leave and caused unrest among Bayern’s officials.

The Bayern coach unsuccessfully demanded more influence regarding transfers, but the club insisted on having the final say. Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic signed players that Flick didn’t want, causing tensions between the two. Enditem