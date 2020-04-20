Bayern in unrest: Neuer’s complaint aimed at Salihamidzic

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, April 19 (Xinhua) — For days, several controversial reports about the progress of negotiations between reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and its team captain Manuel Neuer have kept German football fans busy.

Media reports spoke of claims that the 34-year-old is demanding a five-year extension worth 100 million euros.

It was more than a bold guess that the German international was far from happy after details came to light. Now the 2013 treble winners have fired back, complaining of whistleblower spreading inside information to the public.

The 2014 World Cup winner said he was surprised about the presence of a whistleblower at this stage of the negotiations. “So far, I haven’t experienced things like that at Bayern,” the goalkeeper said.

Insiders regard Neuer’s complaints as a counterstrike against Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. The 43-year-old former Bayern forward has come under fire after being blamed for several leaks, and his future at the club is said to be uncertain.

Neuer stressed that the reported figures are wide of the mark. “It should be clear to everybody that it is delusional for Bayern to agree to a five-year contract,” Neuer stressed.

Having turned 34, Neuer says it is not possible to predict his level of performance at the age of 39. “Therefore, demands like that, suggested to the public, don’t make any sense,” the keeper commented.

Neuer repeated his claims to be the club’s number one over the coming years. “As long as I address the highest standards, I expect to play.”

He said he was used to an atmosphere of trust and reliability when working with the Bavarians, adding that he has always been loyal to the club as a player and team captain.

Between the lines, the Bayern keeper said he was surprised about his clubs’ decision to sign Schalke keeper Alexander Nuebel. The 23-year-old has penned a five-year contract with Bayern, claiming he has been guaranteed a certain number of competitive games.

Neuer said he could understand the transfer as an investment for the future, but expressed his surprise as “we have a firm number two in Sven Ulreich.”

Neuer praised the working style of Bayern coach Hansi Flick and said he is happy about the coach’s new contract until 2023. “The way we play football and the atmosphere inside the squad is convincing,” the 92-cap goalkeeper emphasized.

The new indiscretions appear bewildering, as Bayern’s designated chairman Oliver Kahn made clear that Neuer will remain the club’s number one, calling him an influential figure for Bayern.

Kahn added that Nuebel would have to join the end of the queue as far as Bayern’s goalkeepers are concerned. “He can learn from Manuel Neuer. We can expect further development from him as he will be in daily training with the best performers.”

Despite the irritations, it is expected that Neuer will sign a new contract shortly and that Kahn is going to smooth things over in the boardroom. With Neuer extending his contract, it could be Salihamidzic who is losing ground. Enditem