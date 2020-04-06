Bayern Munich resumes training after COVID-19 break

ANKARA

German Bundesliga club Bayern Munich announced Monday that its first team resumed training after about two weeks of online training due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“After a warm-up routine, running and shooting drills formed the main part of the session as well as technical training — all elements in which the necessary social distancing can be adhered to,” the club said on its website.

The Bavarians added that in line with government policy, all hygiene measures were strictly observed to stem the spread of the virus.

The team captain Manuel Neuer also thanked the club management and all who made the session possible, adding: “It was certainly a very unusual feeling holding a training session in small groups today, but it was also nice to see the boys in person again,” he said on the website.

Germany’s Bundesliga has been suspended until April 30 at the earliest and the Bayern players had joined in “cyber training” for the last two weeks.

Bayern Munich was atop Bundesliga with 55 points, four points ahead of the second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 100,000 on Monday, with at least 1,500 deaths.

Germany currently has the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, following behind the U.S., Spain and Italy.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll topping 72,600, and more than 273,500 recoveries.