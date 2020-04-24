Bayern Munich star Coutinho undergoes ankle surgery

ANKARA

German football powerhouse Bayern Munich star Philippe Coutinho on Friday underwent surgery on his right ankle.

“On Friday, Philippe Coutinho underwent an operation on his right ankle, during which loose joint fragments were removed. The operation was a success,” the club said in an online statement.

The 27-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder is expected to resume training in about two weeks.

Coutinho joined Bayern Munich on loan in 2019 summer from Spain’s Barcelona.

This season, he tallied nine goals and eight assists in 32 matches for Bayern Munich.