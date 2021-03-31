Bayern Munich star Lewandowski out for 4 weeks

ANKARA

Bayern Munich’s Polish star Robert Lewandowski will be sidelined for a month after suffering a knee injury, the German football club said Tuesday.

“Robert Lewandowski has strained a ligament in his right knee. The FC Bayern striker will be out for around four weeks,” Bayern Munich said in a statement.

It added that Lewandowski, 32, was injured after Poland’s 3-0 win against Andorra in a Sunday 2022 FIFA World Cup European qualifier and the experienced forward returned to Munich to undergo medical exams.

Lewandowski will miss his team’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matches against French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on April 7 in Munich and April 13 in Paris.

This season, Lewandowski has scored 42 goals in 36 appearances for Bayern Munich.