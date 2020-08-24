Bayern Munich win sixth UEFA Champions League title

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL

Germany’s Bayern Munich defeated France’s Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 on Sunday to win the 2020 UEFA Champions League title.

Playing at the Estadio Sport Lisboa e Benfica, neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

But in the 59th minute, French midfielder Kingsley Coman’s header goal gave Bayern the win.

With this victory, the German side secured its sixth Champions League trophy.

Meanwhile, Bayern’s Polish star Robert Lewandowski became the top scorer in this year’s Champions League season with 15 goals.