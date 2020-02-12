Bayern remain club on hold after Leipzig disappointment

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Discussions about vital decisions lying ahead don’t end for the ruling German Champion Bayern Munich.

After a disappointing goalless draw against the Bundesliga’s runner up RB Leipzig, the future of coach Hansi Flick and several of the team’s cornerstones remain uncertain.

Despite having secured the national league’s top spot by a point in advance of the East-Germans appears the 2013 treble winner a club on hold.

It is an open secret that 54-year-old Flick has to deliver titles to get a more extended contract over the end of the 2019/2020 season.

As if this were not enough, team leaders such as Thiago Alcantara, Thomas Mueller, Manuel Neuer, and David Alaba could leave in case season goals can’t be reached.

The quartets’ contracts expire in 2021, and rumors speak of a possible early exit in all four cases.

Respect for Flick’s achievements couldn’t be more significant as the former German national team assistant managed to lead his side back to success after taking over the job of his predecessor Niko Kovac. The team’s international performance will decide on his future.

Bayern’s new president, Herbert Hainer, renewed the club’s claim to decide about his future coach by the end of the season. Rumors speak of Bayern to wait until after the last-16-round duel’s against Premier League Chelsea (Feb. 25/March 18).

The former chairman of sporting goods manufacturers adidas said: “Hansi Flick know what it is about at Bayern. It is about winning titles.”

To only win the national title won’t be enough as the club is dreaming of international success. Current chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his desire to win the Champions League before his retirement end of 2021. Hainer is aiming at the 2022 final taking place in Munich.

While club leaders demand titles, is former Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes convinced Flick has the quality to shape a new era with the Bavarians. “He is the right coach for the club,” the 74 -year-old said.

One of the conclusions of Bayern’s 0-0 against Leipzig is: The German record Champions squad is assumedly too thin to make significant progress in international competitions. Getting into trouble after 60 minutes against Leipzig with Bayern dominating the game, out-of-shape Coutinho and convalescent Kingsley Coman were all Flick could throw into the battle to secure the draw.

Bayern didn’t manage to get past Leipzig’s defense.

Rumors about Manchester City star Leroy Sane and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz keep officials busy.

Former Bayern professional Thomas Helmer said: “If you intend to win the Champions League, you need more quality than Bayern has to give at present.”

The 30-year-old Mueller is expected to stay as the former German international is an identification figure.

Several media report the 28-year-old Spanish midfielder Thiago is tending to leave as several top European sides are interested.

Goalkeeper Neuer, 33, is standing for the trickiest case as Bayern signed Alexander Nuebel from Schalke for next summer. Media report 23-year-old Nuebel has been given guarantees for 15 games per season.

Austrian rooted Alaba is said to be on the list of several European clubs.

Coutinho and Jerome Boateng are said to be safe changes while reports say Javi Martinez might be heading for Spain.