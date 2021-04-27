Bayern to appoint RB Leipzig’s Nagelsmann as head coach

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, April 27 (Xinhua) — Julian Nagelsmann’s appointment at Bayern Munich is not only a major step but a homecoming.

The 33-year-old’s family has been living in Munich for quite a while now. The deal also enables the outdoor enthusiast to move closer to his beloved Alps.

The youngest coach to ever take charge of a Bundesliga club has spoken of one day cutting his ties to professional football and working as a mountain guide. Nagelsmann took over TSG Hoffenheim in 2016 at the age of just 28.

Having signed a five-year-contract with Bayern commencing in July, his dreams of mountain dwelling would appear to have been delayed for the foreseeable future.

Bayern is said to be paying up to 25 million euros compensation to RB Leipzig to prize away a coach who was still contracted to the East German outfit until 2023.

Reports speak of Nagelsmann having accepted Bayern’s directors in having the last say when it comes to transfers. His predecessor Hansi Flick unsuccessfully demanded greater influence over new arrivals.

While Flick seems on his way to becoming the coach of the German national team after having won six trophies with Bayern, Nagelsmann has been attracted by the prospect of winning his first trophies.

Aside from his undoubted tactical skills, the Bavaria-born manager meets Bayern’s requirement of hiring a German-speaking coach.

Nagelsmann stands for the new coaching generation, while his empathetic style also makes him very good at man-to-man management.

Insiders speak of Nagelsmann as being the sensible solution for Bayern. The chance to sign the most promising German coach available made the reigning German champions hurdle considerable financial barriers.

A compensation fee of 25 million euros for a coach sets a new record in professional football.

Despite following Flick – now statistically Bayern’s most successful coach – Nagelsmann is optimistic about beginning a new era.

The club’s new coach has been on Bayern’s wanted list for a long time. In 2015, former president Uli Hoeness tried to sign him as a youth coach but was prevented from doing so by Hoffenheim.

Both parties have since remained in contact. Before joining a big club, Nagelsmann insisted on gaining experience at the highest level.

Rejecting previous offers from both Bayern and Real Madrid, Nagelsmann made his way with RB Leipzig, turning the East German upstart into the Bundesliga’s number two side. Last season he guided Leipzig to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, attracting international attention.

Flick’s departure opened doors for a new chance to join Bayern, after the Leipzig coach agreed financial terms with his side.

While Flick found himself in the middle of controversial issues with Bayern regarding the future of ageing stars such as Jerome Boateng, Nagelsmann can count on a clean start with a newly formed team. The challenge to follow in the footsteps of an overwhelmingly successful coach remains. Enditem