Bayern vs. Dortmund: When two goal machines meet

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Attention is going to focus on two of the world’s best strikers when Bayern Munich crosses swords with league rival Borussia Dortmund this Saturday evening.

The Bundesliga’s match of the day this weekend might be more than just the duel between Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland. But both side’s successes seem unimaginable without their leading goal-scorers.

Apart from their stunning achievements in the Champions League and in the national teams, the Bavarians and the Blacks and Yellows depend on the leading forwards’ contributions at the club level.

Lewandowski (33) against Haaland (20) is a challenge of two generations but gives evidence of enormous efforts when it comes to improving minor details in the quest to get better.

Sleeping patterns, nutrition plans, innovative training methods, and an unbreakable will to perform on the highest level seems something both share.

Lewandowski is on the path to breaking Bundesliga’s goal-scoring records set the legendary Gerd Mueller in the 1971/72 when he hit the back of the net on 40 occasions.

The Polish team-captain has reached 28 goals after 23 matches, and there are 11 to go.

While the Bavarian attacker is said to wanting to end his career in the shirt of the 2020 treble and FIFA Club World Cup winner, Haaland is on his way to join one of the continent’s leading sides.

Despite his contract running until 2024, an exit clause worth up to 100 million euros is causing speculation about an imminent departure.

Six clubs such as Real, City, United, Juventus, Barcelona, and Liverpool are mentioned when it comes to new ports of call for the young Norwegian goal-machine.

Currently, Dortmund is relying on Haaland’s goals to qualify for next season’s Champions League campaign. But to win the competition, the Scandinavian might have to join a new club.

While Lewandowski seems to have accomplished his Champions League mission by winning the trophy last season, Haaland is talking about what is next on his mind.

“The Champions League is what I want to be part of for the rest of my career from now on,” he said.

Reports speak of his admiration for Real. Dortmund’s officials talked about their hope to keep their star until 2022 but are well aware of the interest being shown by Europe’s top clubs.

Having scored three goals in his debut for Dortmund in January 2020, he said: “I entered the pitch and wanted to show to everyone: Erling Haaland is here. It has worked quite well.”

Lewandowski is thinking about adding to his title collection at Bayern. “Changes are not in my mind. Bayern is my club and the best in the world. We always move on and develop,” he said.

The Pole against the Norwegian is invaluable experience against youthful dynamism.

While the Dortmund striker is the league’s fastest spearhead (35.16 k/ph), Lewandowski is counting on a broader range of spaces for his game.

Haaland is the man for fast counterattacks and the hustle and bustle of the box, Lewandowski is more involved in the midfield action aside from his heading and free-kick and penalty skills. His eight assists this season tell the story.

Both share the intuition of being in the right place at the right time. Saturday’s thrilling clash is exactly what they fancy to continue their goal hunt. Enditem