BBC bosses blowing cash on podcasts discussing graphic sex after axing the over-75s free TV licence

BBC bosses are spending big on podcasts discussing graphic sex — and paying for them by scrapping free TV licences for over-75s, it has been claimed.

Audio shows packed with “filth” and aimed at attracting a younger audience are being pushed out at “thousands of pounds” a pop.

Among them is Unexpected Fluids, which has 50 episodes on streaming service BBC Sounds.

It boasts of its “unrestricted, unrestrained and often hilarious depictions of graphic sexual activities”.

Presenter Riyadh Khalaf dubbed it the “wild child of the corporation”.

The Naked Podcast, meanwhile, sees its hosts talk explicitly about their bodies, including one session on bloody piles.

A BBC insider said: “Bosses are desperate to attract the 18 to 34 age group and these podcasts are crucial to that.

“A four or five episode documentary-style podcast can quite easily cost more than £130,000 and some of this content is filth.

“The BBC desperately needs to get its priorities sorted.”

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said last night: “These podcasts are being paid for off the back of over-75s, the most vulnerable people in our society.”

A spokesman for the BBC said: “Creating audio content that’s relevant to young listeners is part of our public service remit and that rightly includes podcasts which discuss relationships and explore real-life issues.”

