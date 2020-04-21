BBC Creates Massive Celeb-Backed Homeschooling Lessons Portal

The BBC is sailing casually to the rescue of parents trying to work from home, and school their kids, and write internet comments about how the BBC should be dismantled (apart from the units responsible for Doctor Who), as the broadcaster has dumped what it believes to be 14 weeks’ worth of interactive lessons online. Hand them a screen and sit in the garden. World’s Best Dad 2020 award in the bag by April already.

The lessons and associated plans are all to be found in the Bitesize Daily hub, where links to the day’s iPlayer lessons may be found, plus it’s mostly on the on the BBC Red Button service too, so there’s no battling for the computers or laptops should mum and dad be slaving from home and trying to get spreadsheets done on a Chromebook, or some such modern torture.

And the king dinosaur of all celebrities is in on it too, with Sir David Attenborough to present a few lessons on environmental issues, plus there’s a daily Book Club with narration from the likes of Professor Brian Cox, Jodie Whittaker, and, er, it says here, Danny Dyer.

Material for kids between the ages of ages five and 14 is promised, ideal for when they’ve finished disrupting the living room to the sound of Joe Wicks each day, covering everything from counting with a football man for the very youngest, to King William and the Domesday Book for the tweens, and indeed any adults regretting not paying attention a decade or three ago. [Bitesize Daily via Techradar]