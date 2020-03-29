BBC Delays Licence Fee Charge so Over-75s Can Watch Coronavirus News in Horror

The BBC’s enforced plan to start charging the over-75s for access to its services via the licence fee has been put on hold, with the June 1 introduction delayed until August due to the “exceptional circumstances” brought upon us by the coronavirus.

A joint statement issued alongside the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport said: “The BBC’s priority over the coming period will be to do everything we can to serve the nation at this uniquely challenging time. As the national broadcaster, the BBC has a vital role to play in supplying information to the public in the weeks and months ahead.”

August 1, when everything will be fine and back to normal and we can all get back to complaining about bias in Have I Got News for You? is when the charging regime for over-75s is now scheduled to kick in. [BBC via Techradar]