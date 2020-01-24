BBC editor Fergal Keane quits job as he battles PTSD after decades of reporting from conflict zones

The BBC’s Africa editor is stepping down from his role as he is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Fergal Keane’s diagnosis stems from ‘several decades of work in conflict zones around the world’, including Rwanda and Northern Ireland.

Jonathan Munro, its head of newsgathering, confirmed that Mr Keane had been suffering with the condition ‘for several years’.

Keane, married to Anne Flaherty, who he met at the Irish Press, was educated in both Cork and Dublin before beginning his career in journalism at the Irish newspaper Limerick Leader.

The father-of-two worked in the print press industry for nine years until he joined the BBC in 1989 as a Northern Ireland correspondent.

The 59-year-old has been at the forefront of reporting social and political change throughout his career including his coverage of the regime changes in South Africa in 1994 and the handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997.

He was appointed OBE for services to journalism in 1996 as well as winning an Amnesty television prize in 1994 for an investigation into the Rwandan genocide.

In 2005, Keane, alongside former colleague Billy Kelly, founded the Msaada charity to assist survivors of the atrocity.

Keane was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters by the London Metropolitan University in 2015.

Mr Munro told staff the journalist has received support from ‘friends and colleagues’ as well as medical professionals.

He added: ‘However, he now feels he needs to change his role in order to further assist his recovery.

‘It’s both brave and welcome that he is ready to be open about PTSD.’