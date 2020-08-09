BBC N-word row as 1Xtra DJ Sideman sensationally quits over decision to air footage of white person using racial slur

THE BBC is facing another N-word backlash after 1Xtra DJ Sideman quit over the corporation’s decision to air footage of a white person using the racial slur.

Sideman, real name David Whitely, said in a statement issued this afternoon the “action and the defence of the action feels like a slap in the face of our community”.

The offensive term had been used in a report about a racially aggravated attack in Bristol, which had aired on the regional news programme Points West and the BBC News Channel.

The broadcast caused more than 18,600 people to complain to the corporation with regulator Ofcom receiving 384 complaints.

The BBC defended the use of the term but accepted it caused offence.

In his video message on Instagram, Sideman said: “I’ve thought long and hard about what I’m about to say and what it means.

“And on this occasion I just don’t think that I can look the other way.”

A spokesperson for BBC 1Xtra said: “Sideman is an incredibly talented DJ.

“Obviously, we are disappointed that he has taken this decision.

“We absolutely wish him well for the future. The door is always open for future projects.”

The DJ added in his video message: “I understand it’s not something that’s going to happen overnight, that there will need to be a lot of learning and tearing down of certain building blocks of our society that took a long time to build up.

“So I’m OK with process. I’m OK with waiting, within reason, for certain things to change.

“But the BBC sanctioning the N-word being said on national television by a white person is something I can’t rock with.

“This is an error of judgement where I can’t just smile with you through the process and act like everything is OK.”

Sideman said he was quitting his show with immediate effect.

He added: “I just don’t feel comfortable being aligned with the organisation.”

Sideman’s decision was backed by other DJs on social media, including former 1Xtra DJ Dotty and Radio 1 and 1Xtra DJ MistaJam.

DJ Charlie Sloth said: “I admire and respect you David! Well done for standing up for what you believe is right! You’re a King!! This world needs people like you!”

Radio London presenter Eddie Nestor described Sideman as a “king”, saying he was writing a letter to publicly send to his BBC bosses on the issue.

In the July 29 report BBC social affairs correspondent Fiona Lamdin was reporting on an attack on musician K-Dogg who was deliberately struck by a car, when she made the “unnecessary” slur.

Thugs, wearing coronavirus masks to conceal their identity, used the vehicle “as a weapon” to ram the 21-year-old while he was walking home from work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

They then hurled racist abuse at him before leaving him injured on the ground with a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

Introducing an interview with one of the first people on the scene, the presenter said: “Just to warn you, you’re about to hear highly offensive language because as the men ran away they hurled racial abuse, calling him a n*****.”

Responding to Sideman’s resignation, a BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC set out the context of the news report about the shocking attack on an NHS worker in Bristol.

“As we have said, the word is highly offensive and we completely accept and understand why people have been upset by its use.

“The decision to use the word was not taken lightly and without considerable detailed thought: we were aware that it would cause offence.

“But, in this specific context we felt the need to explain, and report, not just the injuries but, given their alleged extreme nature, the words alleged to have been used – a position which, as we have said, was supported by the family and the victim.”

In an earlier statement in response to complaints about the use of the word, the BBC said: “The victim’s family were anxious the incident should be seen and understood by the wider public.

“It’s for this reason they asked us specifically to show the photos of this man’s injuries and were also determined that we should report the racist language, in full, alleged to have been spoken by the occupants of the car.”

The BBC said the decision was taken independently of the victim’s family’s wishes, and was made “by a team of people including a number of senior editorial figures”.

After the original N-word blunder TV historian Lucy Worsley used the same the racial slur on the BBC while reciting a quote from John Wilkes Booth, the man who killed Abraham Lincoln.

Worsley was presenting the show American History’s Biggest Fibs on BBC Two last Saturday night which covered the confederacy and slavery in the US.

Outraged viewers slammed the usage of the slur twice in a week, accusing the BBC of getting “too comfortable” using the word on TV.

The BBC defended the use of the word as Worsley gave “clear warning” to the audience that the quote may cause offence.

Worsley took to Twitter to apologise for using the word and said it was unacceptable after being called out by a viewer.