BBC Suspends Filming of EastEnders, Casualty and More

The BBC has taken action to protect its production teams by suspending the making of programmes categorised as continuing dramas, seeing as the entire nation is living through a never ending version of the first three minutes of a Casualty special.

The shortlist of the on-hold-with-immediate-effect programmes consists of EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City, Doctors, River City and Pobol y Cwm. This means national access to EastEnders is immediately being rationed as it reverts to its original format of just the two showings per week from next week, to ensure more recently completed episodes remain in the buffer for future broadcast.

Aussie import Neighbours is currently suspended too, while the makers of Coronation Street are said to be removing scenes of kissing and close proximity; more to protect the actors and keep production of ITV’s advertising behemoth on track, than to show us how we have to live from now on. [BBC]