BBC Three Could Return as a Full Terrestrial/Satellite/Normal TV Channel

Poor old BBC Three, which was shamed into becoming an online-only iPlayer exclusive channel back in 2016, may return to the legacy live TV EPGs of the nation within a year or two, as BBC execs have been having meetings about how to stop young people only using Netflix. BBC Three and its blend of shock documentaries and teen fun could be it.

This is according to Deadline, which says it’s heard that the BBC’s 2020 Annual Plan may make mention of the idea, with bosses believing the successes of the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Fleabag – notionally attributed to BBC Three as they debuted there for a period before crossing over to the big channels – gives Three enough leverage to be welcomed back by the tricky youth market.

The problem, as ever, is that an unspecified amount of money would have to be channeled from elsewhere to boot up production and do all the things they need to do, like having meetings with Sky to ask if they can have a nice channel number for it, and not be relegated to 629 or dumped among the god channels and teleshopping, until it can prove it’s back for good this time. [Deadline]