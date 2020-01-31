BBC to reveal cost-cutting plans for news programmes

BBC journalists today criticised the corporation for saying it will slash nearly 500 from its news division as it revealed cuts today in a drive to save £80million.

News director Fran Unsworth confirmed today that the BBC would cut 450 jobs from its total news staffing of 6,000, as she outlined the plans to a gathering of about 130 staff at Broadcasting House.

A BBC World Service employee has said that any cuts should be to management roles. The employee, who did not want to be named, said: ‘They have always found the cuts [in programming]and never at a managerial level.’

He added that the BBC’s journalism is ‘all moving to digital’ because traditional broadcasting formats are ‘declining in popularity’. ‘The BBC will continue to lose shares of the audience,’ he said.

A BBC journalist said he had learned more about cuts at the corporation from media reports than from his employer.

The reporter, who did not want to be named, said: ‘I’m just interested that I sat in a meeting about the cuts and I found stuff out from The Guardian that wasn’t said in the meeting.’

Plans to axe Victoria Derbyshire’s BBC Two programme were confirmed today having already been leaked, with the host admitting she is ‘devastated’. There will be a cut to Newsnight’s budget, job losses at 5 Live and the World Service will lose shows.

Ms Unsworth, 62, who earns £340,000 a year, said today that the plan was to have ‘multi-skilled story teams’, telling staff at the offices in London: ‘With great sadness I will announce some job losses.

‘This organisation has to face up to the changing way that audiences are using us. We have to adapt. We need to create a modern newsroom that is built for the future and not for the past.

‘We need to be honest with ourselves we are spending too much of our resources on traditional linear broadcasting and not enough on digital.’

The BBC said there will be more investment in digital news, with a new version of the BBC News app, and more journalists will be based outside London.

She said: ‘Never in my career have I felt that the BBC is so under threat as it is today.’

Ms Unsworth said the BBC covers 100 ‘story topics’ a day – which was too many – and rival programmes were sending crews to cover the same story in different ways.

She said: ‘I understand why programmes want to make distinctive content simply for their audiences. But a modern newsroom needs to work smarter.’

Ms Unsworth added: ‘I believe we did a really excellent job in the general election.’

Ms Unsworth also made an apology to Victoria Derbyshire, who earns £215,000 a year, saying: ‘I’d like to apologise to the team for the way the story emerged, that was not our intention.’

Ms Derbyshire asked BBC bosses if they lied to her and her team about the show’s goals. Ms Unsworth apologised about the programme being cut, saying: ‘I’m paid to make really difficult decisions about this.’

Ms Derbyshire also condemned claims by the BBC that it is cutting her show because it failed to grow its live audience.

The presenter previously revealed that she learned her show would be axed as part of a string of cuts when it was reported in a newspaper.

Ms Derbyshire wrote on Twitter today: ‘we were NEVER asked to grow the linear Tv audience. Ever. We were asked to grow our digital audience – we did – our digi figures are huge (our successful digital figures appear to be an inconvenience to those making the decisions).’

She added: ‘Our remit when we were set up: 1. Original journalism 2. Reaching underserved audiences 3. Growing the digital figures We achieved all 3.’

Ms Derbyshire live tweeted from a briefing to BBC staff about the cuts to the news division as part of a cost-reduction drive.

She previously posted an image of a screen from the presentation, entitled Modernising BBC News, which she said was being streamed to staff elsewhere in the BBC.

She told her followers: ‘Head of internal comms just said to us all, ‘enjoy and relax’.’

And she wrote of the BBC’s director of news and current affairs: ‘Fran Unsworth arrives…. ‘Cheery’ music in room like you hear when you’re your put on hold…..’

Ms Derbyshire used the briefing to confront Ms Unsworth about the decision to axe her show.

BBC News has to save £80million as part of financial pressures on the corporation, including paying for free TV licences for over-75s on pension credit.

The move comes ahead of the mid-term and the renewal of its charter in 2027, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly open to reviewing the licence fee and the BBC facing a series of ongoing gender pay gap disputes.

It is expected that BBC radio bulletins across different stations will share more resources.

There will be a reduction in the number of films produced by Newsnight, which will lead to job losses.

The flagship political programme recently made headlines with its interview with the Duke Of York.

There will also ‘be post closures at 5Live driven by the changing listening habits of the audience and demand for digital content’. In addition, World Update on World Service English will be closed.

The corporation said it wanted to ‘reduce duplication’ and would have a review of ‘the number of presenters we have and how they work’.

There will also be ‘a reduction in the overall number of stories covered’.

Ms Unsworth told the BBC News channel: ‘We are trying to change the model of how we produce news, because at the moment we have lots and lots of outlets and programmes who all have the power to commission their own stories to send their own teams to places.

‘So what we want to do is co-ordinate that much better so that teams will actually co-operate and collaborate with each other so that we don’t get lots and lots of different teams all going at different times to do stories.’

She added: ‘We want to eliminate some of the unnecessary wastage and commissioning that goes on at the moment.

‘We are producing an awful lot of stories every day and we think our duty is to keep the public informed and we can do that at the same time as taking quite a lot of money out.’

More than 19,000 people are employed by the BBC’s public service arm, with its annual news and current affairs budget at £355million.

The cuts also come amid payouts to some female staff, with radio presenter Sarah Montague getting a £400,000 settlement and Samira Ahmed winning an employment tribunal in a dispute over equal pay, while the future of the TV licence also remains uncertain.

The cost cutting was announced as the corporation starts the search for a new director-general with Lord Tony Hall announcing he will step down from the role in the summer.

Speaking at the Edelman Trust Barometer 2020 event yesterday, Lord Hall said: ‘We’ve got to look at our part in the nature of political discourse.

‘I’m a great believer in the long form political interview where you can explore at length, not in soundbites, the real policy decisions that politicians are making.’

Ms Unsworth previously told staff the move to end Derbyshire’s daily BBC Two current affairs programme had ‘not been an easy decision’.

Ms Derbyshire, 51, said she first found out about the plans in a newspaper.

She said her Bafta-winning show had delivered on its remit, breaking original stories and ‘attracting a working class, young, diverse audience’.

A petition to save the programme has reached more than 30,000 signatures.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) general secretary Michelle Stanistreet described the BBC cuts as ‘damaging’.

Ms Stanistreet said: ‘Against this backdrop, the BBC’s very existence is being threatened with public service broadcasting under unprecedented threat.

‘If the government goes ahead and decriminalises non-payment of the licence fee, we know the impact will be further losses for the BBC of around £200million a year and increased collection costs of £45million.’

Conservative MP Damian Collins, who is standing for re-election as chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said on Twitter: ‘There will be concerns about proposed BBC news cuts.

‘They should explain how it’ll impact the BBCs ability to reach people. @VictoriaLIVE & @bbc5live serve different audiences to other parts of BBC news. I bet the consultants had fun with these charts….’

Bectu (Broadcasting, Entertainment, Cinematograph and Theatre Union) national secretary Noel McClean said: ‘It would be easy to point the finger at BBC management, and we will absolutely hold them to account, but Bectu knows that the reality is much more complicated and that Government policy (including decisions around free licences for over 75s) has led to the pressures that impact our members and audiences.

‘Bectu will be doing everything it can to minimise the impact of today’s announcement. We have already met with the BBC to start consultation about their proposals and timescales about how staff can be deployed to other areas rather than losing their jobs.

‘The unprecedented constraints faced by the BBC will leave our members under even more pressure to deliver the output and service that has made this essential public service the envy of the international broadcasting community and risks its future viability.’