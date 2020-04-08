BBC’s Creepy Kids App Own It Has Been Updated to Offer Coronavirus ‘Support’

The BBC has announced that its app aimed at kids’ wellbeing has now had an update to offer support during the coronavirus pandemic. Although if you’re doing the bare minimum as parent whose kids are using a smartphone, you won’t need to use an invasive app like this to begin with.

If you haven’t heard of Own It, it’s an app that features a “special keyboard” that offers “real-time, in-the-moment help and advice.” It uses AI machine learning tech to “assess and intervene” what your kids are up to, and does so by becoming the default keyboard “for every text input field in all apps and web pages.” The BBC has stressed that:

“All of the machine learning and AI is run on the user’s device. No personal data is transferred to the BBC and no messages are logged. All data that is generated within the system is stored and handled locally on the phone. Data privacy is regarded as sacrosanct.”

As an example of how it works, if the user is sending messages that “might be upsetting to the person receiving it” or typing their personal details, they’ll receive feedback that’s relevant to the context of the message, like telling them to think twice, offer advice, or encouragement to talk to an adult. It’s doing your parenting for you essentially, in the most invasive way possible, while getting kids used to the idea of having their daily conversations and activity monitored under the guise of safety and well-being.

The latest update has seen the keyboard’s dictionary updated to include words related to the current global situation, like ‘coronavirus’, ‘covid’, and ‘pandemic’. It also looks for emotional sentiment in messages and decides whether or not to intervene accordingly. So if your kids are gushing about playing video games all day long in isolation, it won’t say anything (unless it has a problem with video games, or the content they’re playing, presumably). If, on the other hand, they’re sharing their feelings of concern or fear with a friend, the app will wade in with its prescribed advice, as opposed to letting natural human interaction and basic development of social skills take care of it.

The companion app has also had a lockdown-themed update with the addition of Collections, which are swipe-able carousels of curated content for whatever the topic is – in this case coronavirus. Here’s what’s been added:

You can download Own It on iOS and Android. Alternatively you can try a combination of talking to your kids to explain the current situation, precautions they should be taking, and learn how to use parental controls on the smartphone you’ve given them so that they can feel some sense of privacy.