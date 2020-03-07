BBVA moves up to 100 trading floor employees out of…

MADRID, March 5 – Spain’s BBVA has transferred up to 100 staff from its trading floor at its Madrid headquarters to a different location outside the city as part of its contingency plan to protect operations against a potential spread of the coronavirus.

BBVA currently employs 400 people at its trading floor at its HQ in Madrid and around a quarter are being transferred as of Thursday to Las Rozas, a suburb of Madrid, a spokesman said.

“The measure consists of the relocation of 80-100 people in total to this new room from today (…) all critical functions are replicated on a smaller scale in this other room,” he said. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editng by Inti Landauro)