Be free of Covid’s oppression… and the Taliban’s bleak outlook.

It almost sounds too good to be true, like a song by John ­Lennon and Yoko Ono at their most naive.

If you want it, Covid is over.

Because the words we’ve been waiting almost two years to hear are finally being spoken aloud in 2022.

Covid’s worst appears to be behind him.

“In my opinion, the horrific scenes we saw a year ago — intensive care units being full, many people dying prematurely — that is now history,” says Sir John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University.

Is now the time to be optimistic? Infection rates are at an all-time high.

Rapid test kit supplies are rapidly depleting.

NHS nurses work themselves to exhaustion and beyond on the front lines.

According to the Royal College of Nursing, nurses are frequently required to work 12-hour shifts just to keep the NHS afloat.

One bright shining light, however, stands out.

The jabs are successful.

They do, in fact.

Covid’s killer sting is triggered when you get vaccinated.

And it’s because of that undeniable fact that everything has changed.

More than 33 million people in the UK have now been triple-jabbed, accounting for roughly 62% of adults.

The anti-jab minority — ten percent of the population, or around six million selfish Covid cretins — has stubbornly refused to be vaccinated, and it is THEM who are now sick.

We all need rules, restrictions, and social paralysis because of the jab refuseniks.

“The unvaccinated population continues to make up the majority of people in intensive care units,” Sir John says.

The vast majority of Britons, thankfully, are pro-vaccination.

Even in these dark days, when cases are on the rise, our faith in vaccinations will set us free.

Professor Angus Dalgleish says, “Serious illness from Omicron is unlikely for anyone double-jabbed and boosted, except in cases where patients are already so frail and vulnerable that even a minor infection is dangerous — for example, the very elderly.”

Vaccines have saved countless lives in the UK and around the world in just one year since the UK’s medicines regulator first approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

In 170 countries, approximately 2.5 billion doses have been administered.

We are afflicted with the flu.

We will eventually learn to live with Covid.

However, there is a persistently pessimistic Covid Taliban who acts as if nothing has changed since the outbreak began.

Sir Keir Starmer of Labour, Nicola Sturgeon of the SNP, First Welsh Windbag Mark Drakeford, and the BBC’s anti-Tory bias

They all act as if the vaccination campaign was never launched in the first place.

However, there are many reasons to be cheerful.

The Omicron is a fictional character.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.